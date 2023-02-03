A relatively unknown Nigerian billionaire is making moves to acquire an English Football Club

Dozy Mmobuosi is in talks with Sheffield United to ink a N50.6 billion acquisition deal for the club

Mmobuosi is a tech entrepreneur who founded Tingo Mobile, a tech company where he assembles phones in Nigeria

Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Dozy Mmobuosi is close to acquiring Sheffield United, an English Club for around 90 million pounds amid a transfer embargo by the club.

Reports say Mmobuosi is allegedly in the final stages of finalising the deal. He is said to be waiting to pass EFL’s owners and directors’ test but beyond that, he is good to go.

Mmobuosi's tech company

He founded Tingo Mobile in Nigeria in 2001, a company that has grown consistently since.

He created a foundation in 2021 where he promotes Africa’s progress to a world where Africans can thrive.

Mmobuosi is heavily vested in funding and improving education, healthcare and information technology in Nigeria.

Tingo Mobile is currently valued at over 7 billion pounds.

Facts about Mmobuosi

The Political Science graduate from Ambrose Alli University designed and launched Nigeria’s first SMS Banking Solution known as Flashmecash, which was acquired by First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a Punch report says.

He advises large corporations and organisations and holds a bachelor’s degree in Rural Advancement from Universiti Putra in Malaysia.

Also, Mmobuosi completed Advanced Management and Leadership Programme at Said Business School at Oxford in 2022.

He set up two mobile phone assembly facilities in Nigeria to help Nigerians gain access to the internet and smartphone.

