Nigerians have been forced to pay extra to go from one region to another, regardless of the method of transportation.

There was a huge increase in transportation fares through air, bus, water, and Okada.

While some Nigerians may be relieved since they reside in states where transportation expenses are lower, many others are really high

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that in the month of July the price for bus journeys within the city, Airfare, motorcycle (Okada) and waterway transport all increased.

This was disclosed in the latest transport watch report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Monday.

Nigerians have been facing rising living costs in areas such as food, transportation, and housing.

Snapshot of transport cost in July 2022 Credit: NBS

Air transport

The Nation reports, for air transport, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 8.43% on a month-on-month from N56,082.64 in June 2022 to N60,811.75 in July 2022.

While on a year-on-year, the fare rose by 65.34% from 36,779.73 in July 2021.

Highest air transport cost

Taraba- N70,000.00

Abuja- N68,650.00.

Lowest

Plateau, Ondo, Nasarawa, Kano and Borno recorded the least fare with N55,000.00.

Motorcycle

According to BusinessDay, the average fare paid by commuters for bus rides inside the city each drop grew by 3.46% month over month, rising from N582.61 in June 2022 to N602.77 in July 2022.

However, the average fare paid by commuters for bus rides inside the city per drop increased by 44.76% year on year, from N416.38 in July 2021 to N602.77 in July 2022.

Highest

For the state level the bus journey

Zamfara- N812.50

Taraba State- N800.00

Lowest

On the other hand, Rivers State recorded the least fares with N466.67 followed by Borno with N455.00.

For intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare) in July 2022, the highest fare was recorded in Abuja with N5,950.0 followed by Adamawa with N5,175.00.

The least fares were recorded in Kwara with N1,687.5 fol- lowed by Bayelsa with N2,328.57.

Water transport

The average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in July 2022 increased to N965.82 showing a growth of 2.39% on a month-on- month from N943.26 in June 2022.

On year-on-year, the fare rose by 15.56% from N835.77 to N965.82 in July 2022.

The highest rate is Delta state with N3,250.00, followed by Rivers with N2900.00 while the least fare was recorded in Borno State with N345.50 followed by kebbi with N410.00 .

Motorcycle

Kwara state had the highest motorcycle transport fare with N718.89 followed by Lagos with N655.88. The least fare was recorded in Edo with N171.81 followed by Bayelsa with N175.00

