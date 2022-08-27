Every year Nigerian government announces various lofty projects and subsequent approval in billions

Sadly, however, most of these projects end up uncompleted, many abandoned with no explanation

While there are several abandoned projects, five stand out despite billions of Naira already spent

Various Nigerian governments have approved and spent billions of Naira on ambitious national projects throughout the years.

The projects were announced with considerable excitement and promises about the impact they would have on Nigerians.

Unfortunately, many of the projects spread around the country remain unfinished and abandoned.

President Muhammdu Buhari's administration inherited some of these projects Credit: Presidency

Here are five examples of such projects along with the millions they have gulped as captured by BusinessDay.

National Library

Cost: N18 billion

Year: 2006

Current status: unfinished

Situated on Plot 35 in the Central Business District, Abuja, the National Library of Nigeria headquarters building has become a dream deferred.

The building contract was granted to Messes Reynolds Development Company (RCC) in 2006 for N8.590 billion, however construction was halted due to the government's inability to pay the deal. The contractor wanted an increase in the sum in 2008.

Following clearance by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the project was increased to N18 billion in 2009 when the Ministry of Education evaluated the design, with a completion date of 21 months beginning in July 2010.

Apo-Karshi Road

Cost: N6.4 billion

Year: 2011

Current status: Unfinished

The Apo-Karshi length road was first allocated to an indigenous building business for N6.4 billion (Kakarta Engineering Limited).

According to the FCT administration, the road improvement was designed to alleviate the persistent bottleneck faced by cars on the AYA-Nyanya-Mararaba-Keffi road.

However, building of the road was halted following the 2015 general election, causing a public outrage, particularly among motorists and state workers, since traffic along the Nyanya-Mararaba-Keffi route worsened and nearly became a nightmare.

The road is still uncompleted but the Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu has assured it will be completed soon.

Millennium Tower

Cost: N69.3billion

Year: 2005

Current status: unfinished

The Millennium Tower, an extensive project, was initiated in 2005 by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. The Tower was designed to be the tallest tower in Abuja at 170 metres (560ft) with an estimated cost of N69.3bn.

In April the federal government called for $400 million private investment to complete millennium tower, PremuimTimes reports.

Unfinished Gas projects

Cost: $9.8 (OK LNG)

Year: 2005 (OK LNG)

Current status: Unfinished (OK LNG)

Two significant gas projects, the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (OK LNG) project and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), both potential of making gas a vital catalyst in Nigeria's economy, are now rioting with a loss of around N64.96 billion in 2020 despite processing no gas.

The OK LNG project (the building and operation of a four-train LNG facility) and the WAGP (the supply of gas transportation) were projected to increase domestic gas consumption, create energy, and reinforce Nigeria's income base.

Despite spending billions of dollars on them, neither of the two LNG projects has proceeded beyond the drawing board.

N7bn Ministry of Agric headquarters

Cost: N7.075 billion

Year: 2019

Current status: Unfinished

