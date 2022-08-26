The federal government makes payments to thousands of contractors, ministries and agencies accounts on a daily basis

So far in 2022, over 9,000 payments of these payments have been executed out of which 10 companies received over N400m

The federal government has disclosed a list of businesses that have been paid over N400 million to carry out projects around the country

Daily from the federal government accounts, billions of Naira leave the treasury account for projects and salary payments.

Checks by Legit.ng open treasury portal where the payments are recorded, showed in the first two months of 2022 over 9,000 payments worth over N885.82 billion have been executed.

The payments were made to government departments, agencies for salaries, and contractors for projects

According to the breakdown, N380.59 billion was paid in January and another N505.2 billion in February.

Top 10 companies receive over 400 million

For payments made to contracted companies, 10 were worth over N400 million.

The companies that received the payments were Setraco Nigeria Limited, Reynolds construction company ( nig.) Ltd, CGC Nigeria limited, Dantata & sawoe construction co nig ltd, Arlington Securitas Nig. Ltd

Others are Arab Contractors( Osman Ahmed Osman) Nigeria ltd, HMF construction limited and Ifeoma Okafor & Hammanjoda Asta.

Breakdown of the payments

Setraco Nigeria Limited received N1.35 billion as part payment for the construction of phase 1, southern parkway from Christian centre (s8/9) to ring road 1, Abuja and Iro construction of Ikom bridge in cross river state.

While Reynolds construction company was paid N1.06 billion as part payment for the rehabilitation of 9th mile-Enugu expressway, including bypass at 9th mile in Enugu state

The payment also covers the construction of Ibi bridge over the river along the Wukari-Shendam road linking Taraba and plateau states.

Other companies that were paid over N400m

CGC Nigeria Limited- N476.7m

Dantata & Sawoe construction co nig ltd- N448.8m

Arlington Securitas nig. Ltd- N474.4m

Arab Contractors( Osman Ahmed Osman) Nigeria ltd- N448.8m

HMF construction limited- N448.8m

Ifeoma okafor & hammanjoda asta- N792.2m

