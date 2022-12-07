Three men are in police net for stealing N16 million from hacked POS platform in Oyo State

According to the Police statement, the men registered with a POS company to steal from it

The police said men made the withdrawal into several wallets after completing their registration with the company

Three suspects who hacked a Point of Sale (POS) portal and attempted to steal N16 million in Oyo State have been arrested.

The Oyo State Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced the development via a press statement on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Police nab three men in Nigeria for POS fraud Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Suspects nabbed with ATM cards, other valuables

The suspects, Sanmi Ayodeji, Felix Oluwaseun and Adeleye, allegedly signed up on a POS platform, TmoniTmoni Technologies Company, with their Bank Verification Numbers and those of their friends and relatives without consulting them.

The three men reportedly opened valid wallet accounts with the company, bypassed its security system and fraudulently transferred N16, 149.195 from the company's platform to various accounts where they withdrew the money.

The TheCable report said the suspects were arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, by the Police cybercrime centre after the company filed a complaint.

Police warn public

According to Adejobi's statement, the suspects owned several mobile phones, POS machines, SIM cards, ATM cards and one Toyota Matric car.

The statement reads:

"The Inspector-General of Police, while calling on users of online banking platforms to be vigilant concerning their personal information, urges all citizens and residents in the country, as stakeholders in ensuring maximum security, to report all suspicious cyber activities via 09168343711, interpolnigeria@npf.gov.ng or on the NPF Cybercrime Reporting Portal – https://incb.npf.gov.ng/.

"The IGP similarly commended the Director, NPF National Cybercrime Centre, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Uche Ifeanyi Henry, for his diligence and dedication, which has led to the breakthroughs recorded so far.

"The suspects will be charged to court as soon as possible."

Source: Legit.ng