Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 50% reduction on all Lagos state public transport systems from Thursday, February 9, 2022.

This is part of the government's effort to cushion the effect that the fuel scarcity and naira shortage have had on Nigerians in recent weeks.

Gov Sanwo-Olu Announces 50% Reduction in Fares For BRT, LAGRIDE

According to the announcement as contained in a series of tweets on the governor's official Twitter page, Lagosians will enjoy a slash on fares on all BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) through the Cowry Card system for seven days beginning from tomorrow.

Sanwo-Olu added that even though 3 million Cowry cards are currently in use in Lagos, more will be made available in the coming days so that all passenger routes within buses, taxis and ferries will enjoy the 50% discount for the period.

The governor disclosed that the state government is in talks with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on ways to end the lingering fuel crisis. Insisting that improvements in the supply of petroleum products ...the governor stated that the government has given approval for 24-hour work at petrol stations around the State.

He added that food banks have been set up to distribute foodstuffs to the vulnerable in various communities in Lagos.

