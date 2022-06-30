Nigerians who buy or get services they did not bargain for can seek refund and redress by appealing to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission

The Commission's Executive Vice Chairman, Babatunde Irukera said that the agency is empowered by law to help consumers seek justice

He asked disgruntled consumers to appeal to the Commission using Sections 136 and 116 of the FCCPC Act

Nigeria’s consumer protection agency has listed ways aggrieved Nigerians can get justice when they buy defective, unsafe or receive services that they did not bargain for.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said disgruntled Nigerians can seek redress from supermarkets and traders by using Sections 136 and 116 of the FCCPC Act to appeal.

A young woman with a basket of goods looking at food items down a supermarket aisle Credit: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

Supermarkets obliged to comply with laws

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Executive Vice Chairman of the agency, Babatunde Irukera spoke on the backdrop of supermarkets and traders who refuse to replace or refund people who get faulty products from them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nairametrics that the FCCPC helmsman said that the agency reserved the right for consumers to return goods and that supermarkets are obliged to comply with it.

Irukera stated that aggrieved parties can seek justice directly from manufacturers, importers and distributors in line with the FCCPC Act. He asked disgruntled consumers to file complaints to the Commission when producers of goods or providers of services fail to comply with the law.

Manufacturers asked to properly label products

The Act, Irukera stated, mandates manufacturers, importers or distributors of goods to properly label or describe their goods in order to be easily traceable to them so as to allow consumers to contact them.

The FCCPC boss stated that the producers are urged to provide a warranty that the products are fit for the purpose they are intended for.

FG explains how Nigerians, businesses can track estimated bills and avoid being short-changed by discos

Recall that Legit.ng reported that he Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has provided a guide to electricity consumers on how to track their bills even with the use of estimated billing by the electricity distribution companies.

The initiative by the commission is to help reduce discrepancies with the estimated billing by electricity distribution companies as well as avoid being unfairly short-changed.

This disclosure is contained in a notice titled, ‘A guide for unmetered electricity consumers’, issued by FCCPC.

Source: Legit.ng