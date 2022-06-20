Nigerians can now track their estimated bills while waiting to get a pre-paid meters from electricity companies

The federal government described how Nigerians and businesses may make a case for how much they are billed in a tweet

The explanation was contained in an unmetered electricity consumers report that was published on Twitter

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has provided a guide to electricity consumers on how to track their bills even with the use of estimated billing by the electricity distribution companies.

The initiative by the commission is to help reduce discrepancies with the estimated billing by electricity distribution companies as well as avoid being unfairly short-changed.

This disclosure is contained in a notice titled, ‘A guide for unmetered electricity consumers’, issued by FCCPC.

FG wants Nigerians to track their estimated bills Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

How Electricity consumers can avoid being unfairly short-changed

FCCPC advised electricity consumers to always check their monthly bills for tariff band (expected hours of daily power supply), noting that a consumer could contest his or her tariff band if the supply fell short of the required hours over a 60-day cycle, Nairametrics reports.

The commission also advised consumers to check the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Amended Order on the capping of estimated bills for their distribution company and ensure that their estimated consumption does not exceed the stipulated cap for their area.

The commission stated:

”Find out the price per KWh of your electricity from your monthly bill. Your bill is calculated by multiplying the estimated energy by the current tariff plus 7.5 per cent VAT.

”If you find any discrepancy in your bill, complain in writing to your distribution company.’’

It advised consumers to escalate their complaints to NERC or the Commission if they were not addressed satisfactorily by the distribution companies.

FG confirms collapse of the national grid

In April, the federal government confirmed that the national grid had collapsed, but with a promise that the issue will be fixed soon.

The situation was confirmed in a terse statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 9, by the minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu.

The minister disclosed that all hands were on deck to restore the power supply soon while also noting that investigations were ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator to checkmate the real issue behind the recurring collapse of power in the nation.

Source: Legit.ng