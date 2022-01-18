Brand analysts critique adverts by a betting company and fault the method used in passing their message

Employing the services of skit makers who acted as ritualists mess up their message and left a distasteful impression

1XBET, a known betting company was berated for not checking with brand specialists before permitting the ads

Enter Woos

Not exactly as it reads in the headline, but in order to get more people to bet on their platform, this betting company uses skit makers who, in their bid to be funny, damage their brand.

A typical scenario

Commercial sex workers standing on the streets are being approached by a supposedly big boy in town acted by Jubril Oladapo Gbadamosi known as Woos, a comedian. He checks the ladies out and chooses the one with the best curves.

Officer Woos and Mr Funny Credit: Mr Funny and Officer Woos

Source: Facebook

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He takes her to a rendezvous and after he is done with her proceeds to do the unthinkable. He searches for the ladies undies with a sinister motive. His frantic search yields result as he locates white underpants and proceeds to hide them in a calabash with a red cloth, apparently a ritual item.

It turns out he is one of the yahoo boys who are in a mad rush to get rich quick.

The lady notices that her undies are missing after emerging from the bathroom. She begins a frantic search of her own and discovers the item hidden in the calabash.

She flies into a rage and the yahoo boy breaks down and confesses to her that he is on a quest to make money, hence resorting to using her item.

She calms down and advises him to bet on 1XBet with a particular promo code.

Those who reacted to the skit did not see anything wrong in it but rather turned religious.

Scene two, not funny

This, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, known as Mr Funny, visits a fetish doctor and meets an unfamiliar face. He asks the new occupant about the former owner. It turns out the old one has moved to somewhere else. He tells the new person his mission - to make more money.

He said:

“I need a week in, week out money. Money doesn’t come easy these days.”

The fetish doctor advises him to register with a promo code on 1XBET and gave him a wrapped item to use in his betting, telling that whatever his says happens from now on. The first he said was mad o and he began to lose his senses.

Not a good move

1XBET is a co-sponsor of the ongoing Africa Cup Nations in Cameroon.

George Igwe, a brand analyst say that a brand that is worth its salt is very careful and meticulous about its brand image. Our society has its perceptions or expectations.

According to him Yahoo boys have a very disgusting reputation in society, and fetish doctors are largely considered outlandish.

Employing the services of skit makers who are largely comedians to promote a brand should be done with utmost care, Igwe said.

In his view, no person or brand wants to be openly associated with swindlers and fetishes.

1XBET failed to vet the skits before airing them on social media. They know it will not fly with conventional advertising on television because they are heavily regulated, so they opted for the backchannel of social media and ended up messing things up for themselves and their brand.

While viewers may have laughed at the skits, they have left a distasteful impression, brand analysts say.

According to them, they should have run the ads with a reputable Public Relations firm before going public with them.

Lottery owner goes broke

Legit.ng has reported that when Karl Crompton won a whopping £11 million (N6,390,838,261.50) in 1996, he was touted as the most eligible bachelor in the UK.

Fourteen years later, the man from Lancashire seems to have blown through all the cash and gone back to his construction site hustle.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 48-year-old was pictured in Blackpool hauling cement on a wheelbarrow at a renovation site.

Source: Legit.ng