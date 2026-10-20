Workers under the National Union of Electricity Employees shut down BEDC Electricity Plc facilities on Monday over unresolved welfare disputes

Electricity supply was cut off in four states from the early hours of Monday after workers blocked staff from entering BEDC's Benin City headquarters

The NLC Chairman said union leaders were in talks with BEDC management, with the outcome set to determine whether the congress would step in

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Electricity supply was disrupted in Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states on Monday after workers under the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) shut down facilities operated by BEDC Electricity Plc over disagreements concerning workers’ salaries, emoluments and welfare packages.

The industrial action affected operations at the electricity distribution company, with union officials reportedly preventing employees from accessing its headquarters in Benin City, Edo State, and shutting down key operational facilities.

Power Outage Hits Four Nigerian States as Electricity Workers Shut Down Facilities

Source: UGC

The disruption began in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2026, forcing some workers to leave their offices before the usual closing time as the dispute escalated.

The development left electricity distribution operations across BEDC’s franchise areas affected, although the extent and duration of the disruption were not immediately established.

BEDC meets union leaders to resolve dispute

A senior staff member of BEDC, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, expressed surprise at the workers’ decision to shut down the company’s facilities.

The staff member said the current management had recently reviewed workers’ emoluments, questioning why the union proceeded with the industrial action despite the adjustment.

“We are surprised at their action. Some of them even harassed some of our staff trying to record their actions. The current management recently reviewed their emoluments. I am surprised that they shut down facilities of the company,” the staff member said.

The employee also alleged that some union members harassed colleagues who attempted to document the protest.

As of the time of filing this report, BEDC management was reportedly holding discussions with NUEE leaders in an effort to resolve the disagreement and restore normal operations.

It was unclear whether the meeting would immediately lead to the reopening of the affected facilities and the restoration of electricity supply to customers in the four states.

NLC may intervene in BEDC labour dispute

The Acting Edo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bernard Egwakide, confirmed that the congress had previously intervened in the dispute between the electricity company and its workers.

Egwakide said the NUEE leadership was meeting with BEDC management to find a resolution, adding that the outcome of the discussions would determine whether the NLC would step in again.

“But right now, the leadership of NUEE is in a meeting with the management of the company. Let us see how far they can resolve it; that will determine if we will intervene,” he said.

Power Outage Hits Four Nigerian States as Electricity Workers Shut Down Facilities

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, attempts to obtain comments from the Edo State Chairman of NUEE, Williams Uwumarogie, were unsuccessful, as several calls to his phone went unanswered.

The immediate priority remains resolving the disagreement between the union and BEDC management to minimise further disruption to electricity distribution and prevent prolonged inconvenience for residents and businesses across the affected states.

Source: Legit.ng