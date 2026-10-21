Dangote Refinery listed cooking gas at N1,025, the lowest among seven LPG suppliers surveyed

Other major depots, including Rain Oil, Techno Oil and Navgas, priced cooking gas between N1,170 and N1,175 on the same date

Retail cooking gas prices in September 2026 ranged from N1,200 to N1,700 across 15 Nigerian locations listed

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Refinery has reduced its cooking gas price, with the latest rate listed at N1,025 per kilogram on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

The new rate represents a reduction of N5 per kilogram from the previously reported price of N1,030.

New cooking gas prices emerge as Dangote Refinery records the lowest depot rate. Photo:Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

The adjustment amounts to approximately 0.49%, offering a slight reduction in the refinery's listed price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas.

At N1,025 per kilogram, the refinery's rate translates to N12,812.50 for 12.5kg of cooking gas before transportation, distribution costs and retailers' margins.

Cooking gas prices across depots

Petroluemprice.ng data showed that the Dangote refinery's LPG rate was N145 lower than the next-lowest prices offered by other marketers.

The price per KG list for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, showed the following rates:

Dangote: N1,025

Rain Oil: N1,170

Techno Oil: N1,170

Navgas: N1,175

NIPCO: N1,180

11 PLC: N1,180

Stockgap: N1,225

Retail cooking gas prices across Nigeria

Meanwhile, retail prices recorded across locations in September 2026 showed that consumers paid between N1,200 and N1,700, depending on where they lived.

The retail price list showed the following rates for a 12.5kg cylinder:

Shagamu: N15,000 (N1,200 per kg)

Badagry: N15,000 (N1,200 per kg)

Owode Yewa: N15,500 (N1,240 per kg)

Ijebu East: N15,625 (N1,250 per kg)

Suleja: N15,625 (N1,250 per kg)

Ikorodu: N15,625 (N1,250 per kg)

Warri: N15,625 (N1,250 per kg)

Ejigbo: N16,250 (N1,300 per kg)

Lagos Island: N17,500 (N1,400 per kg)

Iriebe, Port Harcourt: N20,000 (N1,600 per kg)

Oyo Alaafin: N20,000 (N1,600 per kg)

Eleme, Rivers State: N20,000 (N1,600 per kg)

Biu, Borno State: N20,625 (N1,650 per kg)

Ayobo, Lagos: N21,250 (N1,700 per kg)

Ogba, Lagos: N21,250 (N1,700 per kg)

Shagamu and Badagry recorded the lowest retail prices at N15,000 for a 12.5kg cylinder. Ayobo and Ogba in Lagos recorded the highest rates at N21,250 for the same quantity.

Cooking gas prices in September: Locations where a 12.5kg cylinder costs N15,000. Photo: dwer

Source: Facebook

The national average price of a 12.5kg cylinder climbed to N17,616.94 in September, up from N16,847 in August. The increase of N769.94 represented approximately 4.57%.

Cooking gas prices soar nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian cooking gas market is once again under pressure, with demand, supply constraints and export commitments pushing LPG prices to record highs, and placing further strain on the budgets of homes and small businesses.

In Nigeria, a decade ago,low-income cooking gas was a lot more accessible for many households; it cost students and low-income earners about N250 to purchase a kilogramme.

More than 60% of Nigeria's gas was exported in the first three months of this year.

Source: Legit.ng