Van Vicker took to social media to address viral AI-generated images that placed him alongside Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

The photos sparked widespread speculation, with one image showing him carrying a younger Regina and another taken during her recent birthday shoot

The Ghanaian actor made a firm declaration about the last time he actually saw his fellow actor

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has stepped forward to rubbish circulating photos that appear to show him in the company of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, confirming the images were artificially generated.

The pictures gained traction online and stirred considerable buzz among fans of both stars.

Van Vicker responds to speculation about his alleged encounter with Regina Daniels. Credit: @vanvicker, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

One of the AI-generated images depicted Van Vicker carrying a noticeably younger Regina Daniels, while the second placed him beside her during what appeared to be her recent birthday photoshoot.

Van Vicker Sets the Record Straight

Rather than allow the speculation to grow, the actor addressed it directly, making clear that neither image reflects reality.

"AI-GENERATED. Both pictures are AI-generated. This is not me. I have not seen Regina for over 10 years," Van Vicker stated.

His response drew a firm line under the rumours, clarifying that the two actors have had no contact in well over a decade, despite what the convincing AI visuals suggested.

By speaking out promptly, Van Vicker moved to protect his reputation and correct the record before the false narrative gained further momentum.

Van Vicker reacts to viral claims involving Regina Daniels, reveals his side. Credit: @vanvicker

Source: Instagram

Van Vicker Mourns Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Van Vicker paid tribute to the late Olu Jacobs, revealing the veteran actor gave him key tips during his very first job in Nigeria.

The Ghanaian actor shared a throwback from a Nollywood film they starred in together back in 2005/06.

Olu Jacobs died at the age of 84, with his son Olusoji announcing the passing and asking the public to respect the family's privacy.

Source: Legit.ng