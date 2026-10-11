New depot prices for cooking gas have emerged across Nigeria, with rates varying significantly between suppliers

Dangote Refinery listed LPG at N980 per kilogram, while four other depots charge N1,160 and two charge N1,170

Retail prices consumers pay at filling points remain higher than depot rates due to transport and distribution costs

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

New cooking gas depot prices have emerged across Nigeria, with Dangote Refinery recording the lowest listed rate at N980 per kilogram, below prices offered by other selected suppliers.

The development comes as households face rising cooking gas costs, with the average retail price of a 12.5kg cylinder increasing to N17,616.94 in September 2026 from N16,847 in August.

Dangote lists cooking gas at N980 per kg, while other selected depots charge up to N1,170. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

Cooking gas prices at major depots

Available depot price data shows that Dangote has the lowest listed LPG price among the selected suppliers.

Petroluemprice.ng reports that 11 PLC, Ardova, Rain Oil and Techno Oil list liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, at N1,160 per kilogram, while Navgas and Nipco charge N1,170.

LPG prices at selected depots nationwide

Dangote – N980 per kg

11 PLC – N1,160 per kg

Ardova – N1,160 per kg

Rain Oil – N1,160 per kg

Techno Oil – N1,160 per kg

Navgas – N1,170 per kg

Nipco – N1,170 per kg

These are depot-level prices and do not necessarily reflect the amount consumers pay at retail outlets, where transportation, distribution costs and retailers' margins affect final prices.

Retail cooking gas prices

At the retail level, the average retail price of a 12.5kg cylinder rose by N769.94 in September, representing a 4.57% month-on-month increase.

Data showed that Shagamu and Badagry recorded the lowest price at N15,000 for a 12.5kg cylinder, equivalent to N1,200 per kilogram.

Owode Yewa recorded N15,500, while Ijebu East, Suleja, Ikorodu and Warri had prices of N15,625.

At the other end, Ayobo and Ogba in Lagos recorded N21,250 for a 12.5kg cylinder. Biu in Borno State followed at N20,625, while Iriebe in Port Harcourt, Oyo Alafin and Eleme in Rivers State recorded N20,000.

Cooking gas prices rise in retail markets Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

What determines cooking gas prices?

Transportation, storage, supply availability and competition among retailers can influence the amount consumers pay.

For example, filling a 12.5kg cylinder at N1,600 per kilogram costs N20,000.

FG launches new scheme to make cooking gas cheaper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government launched a new cooking gas programme designed to widen access to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and drive down costs for ordinary Nigerians, with Bayelsa State kicking off the rollout.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, officially unveiled the National Grassroots LPG Programme in Yenagoa as part of the broader Decade of Gas Initiative.

The scheme targets the transition of five million Nigerian households away from firewood and charcoal to LPG by 2030.

Source: Legit.ng