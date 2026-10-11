Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased its diesel gantry price by N100 per litre, representing a 5.88% rise

The new price of N1,800 per litre took effect on Saturday, October 10, 2026, according to a notice sent to customers

Depot prices show diesel selling at N1,720 per litre at Dangote, while some other depots quote rates of up to N2,000 per litre

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Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased its Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, gantry price from N1,700 to N1,800 per litre.

The N100 increase represents a 5.88% rise in the refinery's diesel price and took effect on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Dangote Refinery raises diesel price by N100 per litre as the new gantry rate hits N1,800. Photo: Temiloluwa Johnson

Source: Getty Images

The revised rate was communicated to customers in a notice from the refinery's Group Commercial Operations, according to a report by Petroleumprice.ng.

In the notice, customers were advised to return all Automated Truck Call-ups (ATCs) for repricing.

The refinery also said new volume contracts would be issued to enable loading to resume under the revised pricing structure.

The adjustment applies to diesel supplied at the refinery's gantry.

Its impact on depot and retail prices will depend on marketers' procurement costs, transportation expenses and prevailing market conditions.

Depot diesel prices vary across Nigeria

Petroluemprice.ng reports that depot price data show differences in diesel rates among suppliers, with some depots quoting prices above the refinery's new gantry rate.

Dangote's depot price was listed at N1,720 per litre, while Chipet quoted N1,800. Ibachem and Wosbab also listed diesel at N1,800 per litre.

African Terminal, Ascon, Duport, Gulf Treasure, Ibeto, Integrated and Pivot each quoted N1,805 per litre.

Bulk Strategic listed diesel at N1,825 per litre, while Nipco, Prudent and Rain Oil quoted N1,900 per litre. Matrix had the highest listed price at N2,000 per litre.

Diesel now costs N1,800 per litre at Dangote Refinery's gantry following the latest price review Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The data also showed Prudent offering diesel at N1,810 per litre, while T.S.L listed N1,340 per litre.

The wide price differences indicate that diesel costs vary across depots.

However, the listed prices do not necessarily reflect the rates available to every buyer, as volumes, location, delivery costs and transaction terms may affect final prices.

The latest gantry adjustment comes as marketers monitor supply costs and pricing changes in the downstream petroleum market.

NNPC extends N66 petrol discount

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has extended its N66-per-litre petrol discount at its retail stations nationwide until October 31, 2026, insisting that the initiative does not amount to a return of fuel subsidy.

The company's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, announced the extension, saying the discount was intended to provide relief to customers amid elevated global crude oil prices.

NNPC initially introduced the offer as an Independence Day promotion to commemorate Nigeria's 66th anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng