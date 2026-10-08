NNPC reduced petrol prices by N5 per litre at its retail outlets across Nigeria

Lagos and Rivers motorists got the lowest new price, while Yobe recorded the highest rate on the updated list

The price differences across states reflect the role of transportation and distribution costs in fuel pricing

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reduced the pump price of petrol by N5 per litre at its retail outlets in Lagos from N1,360 to N1,355.

Motorists in Lagos and Rivers now pay N1,355 per litre, making them the cheapest locations on NNPC's updated price list. Abuja buyers are paying N1,370 per litre under the new arrangement.

Petrol prices have dropped by N5 at NNPC outlets Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

NNPC petrol prices across Nigeria

Yobe has the highest petrol price at N1,435 per litre, followed by Niger State at N1,433. Borno, Gombe, Nasarawa and Sokoto are all priced at N1,430 per litre, placing them among the states with the highest fuel prices.

Several south-western states fall within the lower price range. Ogun and Oyo both sit at N1,367, while Osun is priced at N1,358. Akwa Ibom is at N1,360, just above the Lagos and Rivers rate.

In the south-east, Anambra, Enugu and Imo are each priced at N1,372, with Ebonyi slightly higher at N1,375. Abia is priced at N1,370, the same as Abuja.

Further north, Kaduna is at N1,400, Zamfara at N1,414, while Adamawa, Jigawa, Kebbi, Plateau and Taraba are all priced at N1,420. Bauchi and Kano share a rate of N1,385, while Benue is at N1,410.

In the South-South, Delta is priced at N1,379, Bayelsa and Edo at N1,380, and Cross River at N1,390. Kwara is at N1,375, while Kogi is priced at N1,390.

The full breakdown of the new NNPC petrol prices per litre is as follows:

Lagos: N1,355

Rivers: N1,355

Akwa Ibom: N1,360

Osun: N1,358

Ogun: N1,367

Oyo: N1,367

Abia: N1,370

Abuja: N1,370

Anambra: N1,372

Enugu: N1,372

Imo: N1,372

Ebonyi: N1,375

Kwara: N1,375

Ekiti: N1,377

Ondo: N1,377

Delta: N1,379

Bayelsa: N1,380

Edo: N1,380

Bauchi: N1,385

Kano: N1,385

Cross River: N1,390

Lagos and Rivers have the lowest NNPC petrol price, while Yobe records the highest rate on the latest list. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Kogi: N1,390

Kaduna: N1,400

Benue: N1,410

Zamfara: N1,414

Adamawa: N1,420

Jigawa: N1,420

Kebbi: N1,420

Plateau: N1,420

Taraba: N1,420

Borno: N1,430

Gombe: N1,430

Nasarawa: N1,430

Sokoto: N1,430

Niger: N1,433

Yobe: N1,435

Petrol prices drop N22 at depots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt have fallen below Dangote Petroleum Refinery's ex-gantry price as depot operators compete for buyers amid increased product availability.

Market data obtained by Petroleumprice.ng showed that petrol prices across selected depots in Calabar ranged between N1,303 and N1,310 per litre.

The development means some depots in the two markets are selling petrol below Dangote Refinery's N1,325 per litre ex-gantry rate.

Source: Legit.ng