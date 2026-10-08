NNPC Announces New Petrol Price for Abuja, Lagos, Delta, Other States
- NNPC reduced petrol prices by N5 per litre at its retail outlets across Nigeria
- Lagos and Rivers motorists got the lowest new price, while Yobe recorded the highest rate on the updated list
- The price differences across states reflect the role of transportation and distribution costs in fuel pricing
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reduced the pump price of petrol by N5 per litre at its retail outlets in Lagos from N1,360 to N1,355.
Motorists in Lagos and Rivers now pay N1,355 per litre, making them the cheapest locations on NNPC's updated price list. Abuja buyers are paying N1,370 per litre under the new arrangement.
NNPC petrol prices across Nigeria
Yobe has the highest petrol price at N1,435 per litre, followed by Niger State at N1,433. Borno, Gombe, Nasarawa and Sokoto are all priced at N1,430 per litre, placing them among the states with the highest fuel prices.
Several south-western states fall within the lower price range. Ogun and Oyo both sit at N1,367, while Osun is priced at N1,358. Akwa Ibom is at N1,360, just above the Lagos and Rivers rate.
In the south-east, Anambra, Enugu and Imo are each priced at N1,372, with Ebonyi slightly higher at N1,375. Abia is priced at N1,370, the same as Abuja.
Further north, Kaduna is at N1,400, Zamfara at N1,414, while Adamawa, Jigawa, Kebbi, Plateau and Taraba are all priced at N1,420. Bauchi and Kano share a rate of N1,385, while Benue is at N1,410.
In the South-South, Delta is priced at N1,379, Bayelsa and Edo at N1,380, and Cross River at N1,390. Kwara is at N1,375, while Kogi is priced at N1,390.
The full breakdown of the new NNPC petrol prices per litre is as follows:
- Lagos: N1,355
- Rivers: N1,355
- Akwa Ibom: N1,360
- Osun: N1,358
- Ogun: N1,367
- Oyo: N1,367
- Abia: N1,370
- Abuja: N1,370
- Anambra: N1,372
- Enugu: N1,372
- Imo: N1,372
- Ebonyi: N1,375
- Kwara: N1,375
- Ekiti: N1,377
- Ondo: N1,377
- Delta: N1,379
- Bayelsa: N1,380
- Edo: N1,380
- Bauchi: N1,385
- Kano: N1,385
- Cross River: N1,390
- Kogi: N1,390
- Kaduna: N1,400
- Benue: N1,410
- Zamfara: N1,414
- Adamawa: N1,420
- Jigawa: N1,420
- Kebbi: N1,420
- Plateau: N1,420
- Taraba: N1,420
- Borno: N1,430
- Gombe: N1,430
- Nasarawa: N1,430
- Sokoto: N1,430
- Niger: N1,433
- Yobe: N1,435
Petrol prices drop N22 at depots
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices in Calabar and Port Harcourt have fallen below Dangote Petroleum Refinery's ex-gantry price as depot operators compete for buyers amid increased product availability.
Market data obtained by Petroleumprice.ng showed that petrol prices across selected depots in Calabar ranged between N1,303 and N1,310 per litre.
The development means some depots in the two markets are selling petrol below Dangote Refinery's N1,325 per litre ex-gantry rate.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.