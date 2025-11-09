The Dangote Group has once again announced several new job openings across its cement, food, and corporate units

The opportunities are available for Nigerians with SSCE, OND, HND, and higher qualifications

Available roles range from security, production, and operational positions to technical, engineering, IT, and managerial functions

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience, with extensive knowledge of the Nigerian economy, market trends, and corporate developments.

The Dangote Group is recruiting and has released over 50 new job openings across its cement, foods, and corporate units.

The latest opportunities are available to Nigerians with a minimum of SSCE, OND, HND, or higher qualifications, depending on the role.

Over 50 job openings are available at Dangote Group. Photo: Dangotegroup

Source: UGC

The available positions range from security, production, and operational roles to technical, engineering, IT, and managerial functions across the company’s various business units.

Insight into the available roles

For security roles, Dangote Group said it involves conducting regular inspections and patrols, monitoring property entrances, authorising access for personnel and vehicles, securing exits, doors, and windows, overseeing surveillance systems, responding to alarms and incidents, assisting individuals on the premises, and compiling daily activity reports.

Other positions include:

Production operators

Mechanical engineers

Electrical engineers

IT specialists

Administrative managers

Procurement officers

SAP consultants

Locations include:

Ibese Plant

Obajana Plant

Okpella Plant

Gboko Plant

Port terminals

Requirements for job vacancies

Requirements for the roles vary depending on the position.

Security officers, for example, need a minimum of SSCE or equivalent qualification, while technical, engineering, and corporate positions may require diplomas, degrees, or professional certifications.

Candidates are expected to have strong problem-solving skills, critical thinking, communication abilities, and relevant professional experience for their chosen roles.

Dangote Group is one of the largest employers in Nigeria. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to visit the Dangote Group careers portal to view detailed job descriptions and submit applications for positions that match their qualifications.

Dangote Group message to candidates

The company has also issued a warning to job seekers regarding fraudulent activities, as scammers have been impersonating Dangote HR personnel on LinkedIn and other platforms to demand payments for application processing.

In a notice shared on Instagram, the Dangote Group clarified that all its vacancies are advertised only through official channels, and the recruitment process is merit-based and entirely free of charge.

Job seekers are advised not to respond to any suspicious communication requesting payment or personal information.

The message reads:

It has come to our attention that there is an increasing number of scammers impersonating HR employees of the Dangote Group, contacting job seekers via LinkedIn and other platforms, and requesting payment for job applications or recruitment processing.

"Our recruitment process is merit-based and completely free of charge."

"If you receive any suspicious communication claiming to be from Dangote Group HR and requesting payment, please do not respond or share personal information."

