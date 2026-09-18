The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited launched the NNPC Fuel app, bringing digital tools to motorists across Nigeria

The app includes a Me2U feature that lets users send fuel to others, plus periodic discounts and a station locator

Doorstep diesel delivery is among the services available, targeting businesses relying on generators and heavy equipment

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The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has launched the NNPC Fuel app, a digital platform that brings together fuel purchases, gifting, station discovery and diesel delivery under one service for Nigerian motorists.

The app comes as consumers continue to encounter long queues at filling stations and the difficulties linked to cash-based transactions at the pump.

The NNPC Fuel app allows users to locate nearby filling stations Photo: NNPC

Source: Twitter

What the NNPC fuel app offers

Petroluemprice.ng reports the Me2U feature is among the most notable additions, allowing users to send fuel to family members, employees or other motorists as a gift, removing the need for the recipient to visit a station in person.

The app also offers periodic discounts on fuel purchases, which could appeal to regular commuters and fleet operators looking to cut costs.

A built-in station locator helps users find the nearest NNPC retail outlets, while a lube finder directs customers to available lubricants within the network.

For diesel users, the platform goes further by offering doorstep delivery, providing an alternative for businesses and households that depend on diesel-powered generators and industrial equipment.

This feature positions the app beyond conventional petrol retail, extending NNPC's digital reach into the broader downstream petroleum market.

NNPC's push into digital fuel services

The launch reflects wider movement in Nigeria's downstream sector, where digital platforms are becoming a more common way for consumers to access energy products quickly and without physical inconvenience.

By combining these services on a single platform, NNPC is working to build a stronger digital link between its retail network and the end customer.

NNPC's digital fuel platform comes as motorists continue to face queues at filling stations across Nigeria. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The company has been directing more resources toward technology-driven solutions as consumer expectations and market competition continue to shift.

How well the app performs in practice will depend on factors including the number of stations participating in the service, the reliability of the payment system and how broadly customers choose to adopt the platform.

New self-service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunbeth Energies Limited launched the country's first self-service petrol station at its Ogba outlet in Lagos.

The new platform gives motorists full control over their purchase, from choosing the fuel type and making payment to watching in real time exactly how many litres flow into their tank.

The company said the goal is to bring more transparency and accountability to everyday fuel purchases, a process that has for decades been handled entirely by station workers.

Sunbeth Energies said trained personnel will be stationed at the Ogba outlet to walk motorists through the process and offer support where needed.

Source: Legit.ng