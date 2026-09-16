Nigeria's telecoms regulator raised the alarm over a resurgence in call masking at its 110th Governing Board meeting

The NCC said the practice distorts industry revenues and could create openings for fraud and criminal activity

A new Telecommunications Identity Risk Management System is expected to go live in October 2026 to strengthen network security

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Nigeria's telecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has raised fresh concerns over the return of call masking, warning that the practice poses a threat to industry revenues, consumer trust and national communications security.

The NCC's Governing Board received reports of renewed call-masking activity at its 110th meeting.

Nigeria’s telecom regulator raises fresh concerns over call masking and its impact on telecom revenues and security. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The commission said it maintains a zero-tolerance stance on the issue and will work alongside security agencies, law-enforcement bodies, telecom operators and other stakeholders to detect and stop it.

What call masking involves

Call masking happens when the true origin or identity of a phone call is hidden from the person receiving it. In a common version of the scheme, an international call is manipulated to display as a local Nigerian number on the recipient's handset.

This is closely linked to SIM-boxing, an interconnect bypass method where international voice traffic is routed through devices loaded with multiple local SIM cards, the Sun reports.

Because international and domestic calls are subject to different termination charges, those running these operations can pocket the difference by disguising foreign traffic as local calls, effectively bypassing applicable fees.

Impact on subscribers and security

Beyond the financial damage to operators and government revenue, ordinary Nigerians are also affected.

Subscribers expecting calls from relatives, employers or business contacts abroad may miss them entirely because the number displayed does not look international. Ikechukwu Nnamani, chief executive of Medallion Communications, has previously described receiving calls that appeared to come from local numbers but were later confirmed to be international.

Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, president of the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers, has also called for tougher action against the technical loopholes that make call masking possible.

On the security side, concealing where a call originates can complicate efforts to trace communications, potentially opening doors for fraud and other criminal conduct.

Call masking can disguise the true origin of international calls, creating challenges for consumers and telecom operators. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

NCC's response and upcoming measures

The NCC said it will coordinate with relevant agencies and industry players to identify, prevent and eliminate call-masking activities.

The regulator has previously blocked numbers linked to the practice, though the challenge persists as those involved continue to adapt their methods.

As part of broader efforts to close technical gaps in Nigeria's telecoms infrastructure, the commission is developing a Telecommunications Identity Risk Management System, which is expected to go live in October 2026.

NCC orders telcos to compensate Nigerians

In a separate development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) introduced a new consumer protection measure aimed at improving the quality of mobile services across the country.

Under the directive, which took effect in April 2026, telecommunications companies will be required to automatically compensate customers who experience poor network services.

The policy applies to all major mobile operators in Nigeria, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom and 9mobile.

Source: Legit.ng