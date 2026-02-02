The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced a planned preventive maintenance exercise at the Ife/Ondo Transmission Substation

The work, scheduled for February 2 to February 5, 2026, would cause temporary power outages in parts of Ondo State

TCN said the project was aimed at strengthening the national grid and improving electricity reliability

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced a scheduled preventive maintenance exercise at the Ife/Ondo 330/132kV and 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

The exercise was set to run from Monday, February 2, to Thursday, February 5, 2026.

TCN conducts preventive maintenance at Ife/Ondo substation to improve electricity transmission. Photo credit: Analogu/Getty

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on X on February 2, the company said the maintenance would be carried out daily between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The aim, according to TCN, was to improve the reliability of electricity transmission in the area, PUNCH reported.

Key maintenance activities

TCN explained that its contractor would decommission an old wave trap and install a new one at the Ife/Ondo substation. The work would also include replacing single-circuit towers on the Ife/Ondo 132/33kV line with new double-circuit towers.

The company stated:

“During the exercise, TCN’s contractor will decommission an old wave trap and install a new one at the Ife/Ondo substation. The work will also include the replacement of single-circuit towers on the Ife/Ondo 132/33kV line with new double-circuit towers.”

Impact on electricity supply

As a result of the maintenance, bulk electricity supply would be interrupted. This disruption would prevent the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) from supplying power to customers in Okitipupa, Ondo, and surrounding areas throughout the maintenance period.

TCN expressed regret over the inconvenience the planned outage might cause. The company assured customers that bulk electricity supply would be restored immediately after the completion of the work.

The company added that the exercise formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s national transmission grid. TCN emphasised that the project was aimed at ensuring a more stable and efficient power supply across the country.

What is TCN?

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is a government-owned entity responsible for electricity transmission across Nigeria.

It operates and maintains the national transmission network, which links power generation companies to distribution companies. TCN plays a central role in ensuring the stability and reliability of electricity supply by managing high-voltage transmission lines and substations nationwide.

The company also undertakes regular maintenance and expansion projects to strengthen the grid and improve efficiency. As part of Nigeria’s power sector reforms, TCN continues to focus on modernising infrastructure, reducing transmission losses, and supporting the country’s long-term energy development goals.

Benin Electricity Distribution Company halts supply during TCN grid maintenance. Photo credit: Analogu/Getty

Source: Facebook

National grid collapses again for second time in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s electricity transmission system suffered another major disruption on Tuesday, January 27, as the national grid collapsed for the second time in 2026, throwing large parts of the country into darkness.

The latest grid failure occurred barely four days after a similar incident earlier in the year, compounding concerns over the fragility of Nigeria’s power infrastructure and its ability to support steady electricity supply for households and businesses.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Independent System Operator’s grid performance dashboard showed a sharp fall in real-time electricity generation. As of about 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, total generation had plunged to 39 megawatts, with power coming from only one generating company.

Source: Legit.ng