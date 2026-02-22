The FG plans to disconnect the Presidential Villa in Abuja from the national grid by March 2026 after completing a solar power installation

The project, funded with N10bn in the 2025 budget and an additional N7bn proposed for 2026, is expected to cut energy costs

Officials also revealed that past electricity debts to AEDC were reconciled and paid, while ongoing reviews have uncovered alleged cases of overbilling

The federal government has concluded plans to disconnect the Presidential Villa in Abuja from the national power grid by March 2026, marking a full transition to a standalone solar energy system.

This disclosure was made on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, by the State House Permanent Secretary, Temitope Fashedemi, while presenting the 2026 budget proposal of the State House before the Senate Committee on Special Duties at the National Assembly.

According to details shared with State House correspondents, installation of the solar facility was finalised late in 2025 and has been undergoing technical assessments since December.

Fashedemi expressed optimism that the evaluation phase would soon be completed, paving the way for a total shift away from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

He told lawmakers that authorities expect to complete the switchover by March, noting that the migration would substantially cut operational expenses at the seat of government.

Medical Centre Cited as Proof of Concept

To demonstrate the project's viability, Fashedemi referenced the State House Medical Centre, which transitioned to solar energy in May 2025. Since then, he said, the facility has operated without activating its generators.

He explained that while the centre briefly supplemented about three per cent of its electricity demand from AEDC during the early phase of the transition, the bulk of its energy supply has since come entirely from solar panels supported by battery storage systems.

Funding, Debt Settlement and Overbilling Claims

The solar mini-grid project attracted N10 billion in the 2025 budget, sparking debate at the time. In the 2026 Appropriation Bill, the government has proposed an additional N7 billion to strengthen and complete the initiative.

Before embarking on the solar conversion, the State House had faced mounting electricity liabilities. In February 2024, AEDC listed the Villa among top government debtors, initially placing its outstanding bill at N923.87 million.

After reconciliation, the figure was reduced to N342.35 million, which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu subsequently ordered to be settled without delay.

Fashedemi also disclosed that ongoing technical reviews uncovered cases of alleged overbilling by AEDC, including charges for electricity not supplied. He noted that discussions are in progress to resolve what he described as legacy financial obligations.

Beyond financial savings, the Permanent Secretary said the solar transition would remove the need to replace ageing generators installed during the construction of the Villa.

While a limited number of units may be retained strictly for emergencies, he expressed confidence that the new solar infrastructure would reliably power the entire complex.

Tinubu approves solar projects in universities, hospitals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N68.7 billion for key electricity projects in universities and teaching hospitals across Nigeria.

Authorities stated that the projects reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring a steady electricity supply in vital sectors, such as education and healthcare.

The university project involves engineering, procurement, and construction under the Energising Education Programme, led by the Rural Electrification Agency.

