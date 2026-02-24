Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

FG Secures $700,000 ECOWAS Grant to Electrify 15 Schools, Health Centres with Solar
Energy

FG Secures $700,000 ECOWAS Grant to Electrify 15 Schools, Health Centres with Solar

by  Oluwatobi Odeyinka
3 min read
  • The REA secured a $700,000 grant from the ECOWAS Commission to install solar systems in 15 public institutions
  • Nigeria has begun its pilot phase under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project, supported by the World Bank
  • The initiative aims to improve energy reliability, reduce diesel use and promote clean energy adoption in rural areas

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Federal Government, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has secured a $700,000 grant from the ECOWAS Commission to provide solar power to 15 public health and education institutions in Nigeria, PUNCH reported.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has secured a $700,000 grant from the ECOWAS Commission to electrify 15 public health and education institutions across the country using solar photovoltaic systems.
REA secures a $700,000 grant to install solar systems in 15 public institutions. Photo: Presidency, Ijeh Williams.
Source: UGC

The funding follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the REA and the ECOWAS Commission on Monday under the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP).

According to a statement issued by the agency, the grant will support the installation of solar photovoltaic systems in selected public health centres and schools located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger State and Nasarawa State.

Nigeria begins pilot phase under regional project

The agreement marks the formal commencement of Nigeria’s pilot implementation phase under ROGEAP, a regional initiative backed by the World Bank to expand off-grid electricity access across West Africa and the Sahel.

Under the arrangement, ECOWAS will provide $700,000 in grant funding, while the REA will serve as the technical and financial implementing agency for the project.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the REA, Abba Aliyu, described the partnership as an example of how regional cooperation can support national development goals.

ECOWAS highlights regional impact

On his part, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, said the pilot in Nigeria is central to the bloc’s broader strategy to tackle energy poverty in the region.

“By providing sustainable solar solutions to schools and clinics, we are not just lighting up buildings; we are powering the future of West Africa,” Touray said.

Following the MoU with ECOWAS, the REA also signed a separate agreement with the Niger State Government to ensure state-level collaboration and co-financing for selected project sites.

Under this arrangement, the state government will support coordination, monitoring and counterpart funding for installations within Niger State.

Governor Mohammed Bago said the initiative aligns with his administration’s development priorities.

“By implementing these solar projects, Niger State is ensuring that our rural health and educational facilities have the reliable power they need,” he said.

Implementation and expected impact

To ensure smooth execution, the REA said a dedicated Project Implementation Unit will be established within the agency. The unit will work alongside the ROGEAP Project Implementation Unit and a steering committee.

The agency noted that the project is expected to improve electricity reliability in rural public institutions, reduce reliance on diesel generators, cut operational costs and promote clean energy adoption in line with Nigeria’s energy policies.

The REA, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Power established under Section 127 of the Electricity Act 2023, is responsible for electrifying unserved and underserved communities across the country.

ROGEAP is a World Bank-supported regional programme implemented by ECOWAS to expand off-grid solar markets and increase access to clean energy solutions across West Africa and the Sahel.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has secured a $700,000 grant from the ECOWAS Commission to provide solar power to 15 public health and education institutions in Nigeria.
The project will cover selected schools and health centres in the FCT, Niger State and Nasarawa State. Photo: Bloomberg, Ijeh Williams.
Source: Getty Images

DisCos rake in more revenue despite poor supply

Legit.ng earlier reported that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria generated a total of N1.13 trillion from customers between April and September 2025, despite widespread complaints over poor electricity supply and frequent power outages across the country.

According to data from the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), collection efficiency of the DisCos improved from 76.07% in the second quarter (Q2) to 80.70% in the third quarter (Q3).

This revenue growth occurred despite multiple grid collapses, reduced power generation, and poor power supply.

Source: Legit.ng

