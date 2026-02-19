The Managing Director of Dangote Refinery said the facility is operating in phases to optimise efficiency

The Managing Director of Dangote Refinery, Mr David Bird, has said the facility is strategically positioned to improve fuel supply stability, encourage competitive pricing and strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

Bird made this known during an interaction with members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos Council, where he provided updates on the refinery’s operations and long-term plans, The Sun reported.

Refinery operating in phases

According to him, the multi-billion-dollar refinery is currently operating in phases, with production lines being optimised to ensure efficiency, quality control and sustainability.

He explained that the refinery’s primary objective is to meet Nigeria’s domestic petroleum demand before gradually expanding exports to other African markets.

Bird noted that efforts are ongoing to fine-tune production systems to guarantee operational efficiency while supporting Nigeria’s drive for energy security.

Boosting supply stability, reducing imports

Addressing concerns about fuel supply challenges, the refinery boss expressed confidence that local refining would significantly reduce reliance on imported petroleum products.

He said domestic refining would help ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves and create a more stable fuel distribution framework across the country.

“As we ramp up production capacity, Nigerians will begin to experience improved product availability and reduced supply disruptions,” he stated.

Impact on fuel pricing

On the issue of pump prices, Bird acknowledged that global crude oil prices, exchange rates, logistics and regulatory policies influence fuel costs.

However, he said local refining would eliminate several import-related expenses and introduce competition and operational efficiency into the market.

He added that while not all external market variables are within the refinery’s control, its presence could contribute to improved price stability over time.

Industry analysts have also suggested that increased domestic refining capacity may help moderate fuel price volatility in the long term.

Economic and environmental considerations

Beyond fuel production, Bird highlighted the refinery’s broader economic impact, noting that the project supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs, stimulates local industries, conserves foreign exchange and boosts government revenue.

He described the facility as an industrial ecosystem designed to strengthen Nigeria’s economic base and position the country as a refining hub in Africa.

On environmental concerns, Bird said the refinery was built with modern technology that complies with global standards. He added that the company remains committed to minimising emissions, improving energy efficiency and maintaining responsible operational practices.

Crude supply partnerships

The Managing Director further disclosed that the refinery is collaborating with both local and international crude suppliers to ensure steady feedstock availability.

According to him, these partnerships are structured to guarantee long-term sustainability and operational continuity.

Bird described the refinery as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s energy future, adding that the company remains focused on delivering value, stability and growth for the country and the wider African market.

