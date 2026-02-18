Aliko Dangote urged the federal government to convene a national retreat to resolve Nigeria’s electricity crisis

Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Industries Limited, has urged the federal government to convene a national retreat to address Nigeria’s lingering electricity challenges, warning that unstable power supply could derail industrial growth and job creation.

Dangote made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the national launch of the National Industrial Policy 2025, themed “From Policy to Productivity: Implementing Nigeria’s Industrial Future.” President Bola Tinubu was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Speaking during his goodwill message, Dangote said stable electricity remains the most critical requirement for economic expansion and industrial productivity. According to him, without reliable power, efforts to create jobs and grow the economy would face serious setbacks.

Power crisis: Dangote calls for forum of stakeholders

He advised the vice president to convene a one- or two-day national forum involving key stakeholders in the power sector to find lasting solutions. Dangote stressed that no country can achieve meaningful growth without an adequate electricity supply.

The industrialist acknowledged that the government had introduced supportive policies to drive industrialisation. However, he maintained that electricity constraints continue to pose a major obstacle to manufacturing and investment.

Dangote noted that Nigeria has a large domestic market and the potential to serve other African countries. He said policy incentives alone would not be sufficient without strong infrastructure and adequate protection for local industries.

Importation threatens local industries – Dangote

According to him, excessive importation threatens domestic manufacturing and employment. He argued that even with incentives such as low-interest loans, free land, or subsidised power, industries would struggle to survive without protection against unfair competition and dumping.

Dangote also highlighted the high cost of self-generated electricity for manufacturers, saying many factories now spend more on power generation than on production. He described the situation as unsustainable, noting that businesses are compelled to install independent power plants and backup systems due to erratic supply.

His remarks come amid recent nationwide blackouts linked to gas supply constraints. Between February 12 and 15, 2026, seven power plants experienced shortages after Seplat Energy shut down a major gas facility for scheduled maintenance, leading to reduced electricity generation and load shedding across several parts of the country.

The development heightened concerns within the organised private sector, with stakeholders warning that frequent outages increase reliance on diesel and alternative energy sources, drive up production costs, and contribute to inflationary pressures.

Dangote: Private sector major contributor to economy

Dangote further emphasised the role of the private sector in Nigeria’s economy. He said the private sector contributes nearly 90% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, compared to about 10% by the government, underscoring the need for closer collaboration between both sides.

He added that businesses must also fulfil their responsibilities by paying taxes and complying with regulations, describing the relationship between government and private enterprise as a partnership.

On economic reforms, Dangote said recent policy changes have improved investor confidence and enhanced currency stability. He expressed optimism that reducing import dependence and promoting local production could further strengthen the naira.

He urged the government to intensify efforts to protect domestic manufacturers, especially given challenges such as high interest rates, infrastructure deficits, and electricity constraints. According to him, sustained protection of local industries would help create jobs and reduce pressure on public finances.

Dangote concluded by reiterating the urgency of reforms in the power sector, stating that constant electricity supply is essential to achieving the objectives of the National Industrial Policy 2025, which aims to boost local production, reduce imports, and position Nigeria as a manufacturing hub in Africa.

