Dangote Refinery has suspended gantry sales to facilitate crucial pricing negotiations with stakeholders

New depot pricing is emerging around N777 per litre adds urgency to ongoing discussions

Industry players push for a coordinated supply framework to stabilize Nigeria’s fuel market

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Fresh depot pricing has surfaced in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market following the decision by the Dangote Refinery to suspend gantry sales as part of ongoing reconciliation talks with marketers and private depot operators.

Industry sources confirmed that the refinery paused all gantry loading earlier this week to allow for structured engagement with key stakeholders.

Dangote Refinery enters into talks with depot owners, suspends gantry sales. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The move comes amid efforts to resolve pricing differences that have sparked tension across major distribution hubs, particularly in Lagos.

Refinery pauses sales to reset market terms

The temporary halt in gantry sales is understood to be a strategic step aimed at aligning trade terms and stabilising supply arrangements.

Discussions are currently underway between refinery executives, petroleum marketers, fuel importers, and private depot owners.

According to industry insiders, high-level meetings have been scheduled to address pricing models, loading modalities, and broader commercial frameworks.

PetroleumPriceNG reported that one of the sessions reportedly involves Aliko Dangote, whose refinery project has significantly altered the competitive landscape of Nigeria’s fuel market.

By suspending gantry sales, the refinery is creating space for direct negotiations intended to harmonise expectations between producers and distributors. Stakeholders say the outcome of these talks will determine how petrol is priced and distributed in the short term.

Pricing disputes spark Industry friction

In recent weeks, differences in depot pricing structures have triggered friction between the refinery and some private depot operators. Market participants point to concerns over margins, landing costs for imported fuel, and the need to maintain commercial viability in a competitive environment.

The Guardian reported that private depot owners, especially those operating in Lagos and other strategic fuel corridors, have been pushing for clearer and more predictable pricing benchmarks.

At the same time, importers are closely watching developments to assess how the refinery’s domestic production influences market dynamics.

The emergence of a new depot price around N777 per litre has added another layer of urgency to negotiations.

Dealers say clarity is essential to prevent supply disruptions, speculative pricing, and potential financial losses across the value chain.

Push for a coordinated supply framework

Stakeholders involved in the discussions are now working toward replacing price disputes with a more coordinated supply structure.

Industry observers note that the refinery is keen on strengthening domestic supply dominance while ensuring market stability.

Private depot operators have reportedly indicated willingness to align with the refinery’s distribution model, provided the final pricing arrangement allows them to remain profitable.

Many see collaboration rather than confrontation as the most sustainable path forward.

Analysts believe the outcome of the current talks could reshape product flows across the downstream sector.

A harmonised framework may reduce volatility, ease uncertainty for marketers, and improve transparency in depot pricing.

New petrol prices emerge at depots as Dangote halts sales amid industry talks. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For now, market participants are closely monitoring developments, as the decisions reached in these meetings are expected to influence short-term petrol pricing trends nationwide.

The suspension of gantry sales may be temporary, but its impact on negotiations could define the next phase of Nigeria’s evolving fuel market structure.

Petrol price crashes, filling stations compete for customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that price competition among fuel marketers has intensified, driving petrol prices down at filling stations in Lagos and along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. SGR filling station slashed its pump price to N805 per litre from N812 earlier in the week, retaining its position as the cheapest retailer in the Mowe axis.

SGR filling station slashed its pump price to N805 per litre from N812 earlier in the week, retaining its position as the cheapest retailer in the Mowe axis.

The move followed a reduction by a nearby NIPCO outlet at Lotto, which cut its rate from N828 to N812 per litre, Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng