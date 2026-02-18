Eterna Plc has partnered with Fuelmetrics Limited to roll out self-service fuel terminals across its retail stations as part of its digital transformation strategy

The system allows customers to pay for fuel using cards and digital vouchers, improving transparency, reducing queues, and minimising cash handling

The platform also offers real-time tracking and automated reporting for corporate fleet operators, helping businesses better manage fuel expenses

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Eterna Plc has entered into a strategic alliance with smart automation firm Fuelmetrics Limited to introduce self-service fuel terminals across its retail outlets nationwide.

The move represents a significant step in Eterna’s broader plan to modernise its operations, digitise fuel retailing, and deliver faster, more efficient service to customers.

Eterna, Fuelmetrics rollout of self-service fuel stations across Nigeria

Source: Instagram

The newly deployed terminals allow motorists to authorise and complete fuel payments using bank cards and digital vouchers.

By reducing reliance on cash transactions, the system is designed to improve transparency, shorten queues, limit errors, and create a smoother experience at filling stations.

Eterna to simplify fuel purchases

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director of Fuelmetrics Limited, Olayide Folorunso, described the collaboration as a shared effort to harness technology in simplifying fuel purchases and management for Nigerians.

He noted that working with Eterna provides an opportunity to expand the company’s innovative solutions nationwide, showcasing the growing impact of locally developed technology in reshaping Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.

The platform is also built to tackle persistent operational challenges in fuel retailing, such as long wait times, payment discrepancies, and manual processing errors.

For corporate fleet operators, it offers real-time monitoring of transactions and automated reporting tools, enabling businesses to better control fuel spending and reduce financial leakage.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that AA Rano Nigeria recently unveiled Nigeria’s first fully automated and unmanned fuel stations.

Eterna's self-service stations will enhance efficiency

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eterna Plc, Olumide Adeosun, said the rollout underscores the company’s dedication to digital transformation and improved customer service.

According to him, the deployment aligns with changing consumer expectations and strengthens operational efficiency across Eterna’s network.

He said:

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to digitising our operations, enhancing customer experience, and improving efficiency across our network. The rollout is a strategic move aligned with the evolving expectations of today’s consumers.”

By combining Eterna’s extensive retail presence with Fuelmetrics’ technological capabilities, the initiative signals a transition toward a more transparent, automated, and data-driven fueling system.

Eterna, Fuelmetrics rollout of self-service fuel stations across Nigeria

Source: Instagram

It also moves the company closer to its vision of a “retail station of the future,” where secure digital payments and smart automation help optimise supply, demand, and overall service delivery.

With the launch of the self-service terminals, Eterna Plc is reinforcing its reputation as a forward-thinking energy provider committed to delivering a modern, dependable fueling experience for individuals and businesses alike.

Source: Legit.ng