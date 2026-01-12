EKEDC downgraded seven Lagos feeders, cutting power supply to as low as four hours daily

Some customers were moved from Band A to Band E under the service-based tariff system

The downgrade sparked anger and criticism from consumers on social media

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Electricity consumers in parts of Lagos have expressed frustration after the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) reduced daily power supply on several feeders, cutting service to as low as four hours per day for some customers.

EKEDC announced the changes over the weekend via a post on its verified X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming that seven feeders were downgraded from Band A, which guarantees a minimum of 20 hours of electricity daily, to lower service bands under the Service-Based Tariff (SBT) regime.

Under the SBT introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in 2020, customers are classified into five bands based on daily supply hours, ranging from Band A (20 hours) to Band E (four hours).

The system is designed to align tariffs with the quality of service delivered by distribution companies.

EKEDC announces affected feeders

According to EKEDC, affected feeders include Palace Road on Lagos Island and Army Resettlement in Mushin, which were downgraded from Band A to Band E.

Other areas, such as Badore (Ajah), Beecham (Agbara), Chevy View (Lekki), New Yaba (Akoka), Old Niger (Ajele District), and NAFDAC Isolo, were downgraded from Band A to Band C.

The downgrade triggered strong reactions from consumers on social media, with many questioning the effectiveness of the banding system and the rationale for charging higher tariffs without guaranteed supply hours.

Some customers described the downgrade from Band A to Band E as unfair, while others called for wider reviews of customer classifications across EKEDC’s coverage areas.

EKEDC records high revenue collection rate

Despite the complaints, sector data shows that EKEDC recorded an 88.74% revenue collection efficiency in the third quarter of 2025, according to figures released by NERC.

However, the Disco continues to face service delivery challenges across parts of Lagos, including Epe, Surulere, Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki and Agbara.

NERC’s report also revealed that electricity distribution companies nationwide collected N1.13 trillion from customers in the second and third quarters of 2025, reflecting an improvement in collection efficiency.

Still, the sector recorded a combined revenue shortfall of N314.35 billion during the same period.

The regulator noted that while some DisCos, including Ikeja and Eko, showed improved revenue performance, persistent infrastructure gaps, energy theft and billing inefficiencies continue to limit service improvements across the power sector.

EKEDC accuses wealthy residents, hotels of electricity theft

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Rekhiat Momoh, raised concerns over widespread electricity theft by high-income residents and major hotels, describing the practice as a major driver of the financial and operational challenges facing Nigeria’s power sector.

Rekhiat said energy theft is more common in affluent areas and often involves influential individuals and large commercial establishments.

She explained that EKEDC had uncovered cases of well-known hotels, including four-star facilities, illegally bypassing meters, which has significantly increased losses on the distribution network.

