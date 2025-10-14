Nigeria’s indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson Motors, is pushing for a cleaner Nigeria with a new CNG plant in Bayelsa

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.

Nigeria’s leading indigenous automaker, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), is taking a bold step in the country’s transition to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) with plans to build a major CNG vehicle assembly and conversion plant in Bayelsa State.

The project, announced by IVM Chairman Chief Innocent Chukwuma during a visit to Governor Douye Diri in Yenagoa, aims to position Innoson as a frontline player in Nigeria’s green energy revolution, competing directly with energy giants like NNPC and Dangote Group in the emerging CNG space.

Innoson Motors taps into Nigeria's CNG future with a new plant in Bayelsa

Source: Getty Images

Innoson bets big on CNG transition

According to Chukwuma, the plant will not only boost Bayelsa’s industrial capacity but also generate over 1,000 jobs, promote innovation, and drive the adoption of cleaner, more affordable transport options across the region.

The move aligns with the Federal Government’s CNG Initiative, launched to cut Nigeria’s dependence on petrol and diesel by converting vehicles to run on gas, a cleaner, cheaper, and locally abundant alternative.

The initiative gained momentum after the removal of petrol subsidies in 2023, which led to higher fuel prices and intensified the push for alternative energy solutions.

By venturing into CNG, Innoson positions itself at the heart of this transformation, complementing national efforts by the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) and mirroring similar moves by NNPC and Dangote Industries to establish gas distribution and conversion infrastructure.

“Cleaner air, cheaper transport, stronger economy”

Speaking on the project, Innoson’s Corporate Communications Manager, Kamsi Ejiofor, said the Bayelsa CNG plant would serve as both an assembly and conversion hub for CNG-powered vehicles, including buses, ambulances, and utility vehicles.

“The usage of CNG vehicles will save fuel costs, reduce maintenance expenses, and improve air quality,” Ejiofor explained. “This will make Bayelsa a clean energy and tech pioneer in Nigeria.”

He added that the facility would create thousands of direct and indirect opportunities across logistics, maintenance, and local manufacturing — injecting new life into Bayelsa’s economy, according to a report by Market Forces Africa.

Bayelsa backs Innoson’s vision

Governor Douye Diri hailed the project as a landmark investment that aligns with his administration’s goal of shifting Bayelsa’s economy “from consumption to production.”

“It is a welcome development for a CNG vehicle plant to be sited in Bayelsa,” Diri said.

“The world is moving toward renewable energy because of environmental pollution, and your coming is timely. My administration has already budgeted for CNG buses in 2026.”

The governor assured Innoson of the state’s full support, highlighting ongoing investments in infrastructure, power supply, and industrial peace to make Bayelsa attractive to investors.

He also announced the creation of a special implementation committee to work with Innoson on the project rollout.

A race toward Nigeria’s green future

Innoson’s latest venture marks another milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable mobility, as both the government and private sector race to make CNG vehicles mainstream.

With rising fuel costs and environmental concerns, the adoption of CNG-powered vehicles offers a pathway to affordable transport, cleaner cities, and new industrial jobs.

Innoson's proposed massive CNG plant is to create 1,000 jobs for Bayelsans.

Source: UGC

Innoson taps into Nigeria’s CNG dream

For Innoson, the Bayelsa project isn’t just another plant; it’s a statement of intent: to prove that Nigeria’s automotive future can be homegrown, green, and globally competitive.

The Nigerian vehicle manufacturer has made an entrance into the CNG market, rolling out both CNG and electric vehicles.

This comes as the federal government intensifies efforts to drive CNG adoption in Nigeria after President Bola Tinubu’s famous ‘Subsidy is Gone’ statement on May 29, 2023.

