Innoson Motors CEO CEO Innocent Chukwuma, has announced that its cheapest car is priced at N22 million

He noted that the car comes with full air conditioning, a rugged build, a four-year warranty, and flexible payment options

Nigerians are reacting with mixed feelings, with many questioning the affordability for average citizens

Innocent Chukwuma, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), has confirmed that its cheapest car sells for N22 million.

The company’s founder and CEO, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, made the disclosure during a recent virtual interview on television.

He explained that the entry-level vehicle comes with full air conditioning, a rugged build, and a four-year warranty.

Chukwuma said:

“My cheapest car, with full air condition and very rugged, is about N22 million. That’s the cheapest one.

. “I give a guarantee of four years on that car because it’s very strong.”

In response to concerns about affordability, the Innoson CEO said the company offers flexible payment options, including instalment plans for buyers with guarantors or confirmed employment.

He noted:

“If you want to pay slowly, I can allow you as long as you have a guarantor backing you."

On IVM’s current operations, the auto magnate revealed that his plant has a production capacity of 60,000 units per year but is running at just 20% due to low demand.

Innoson on Tinubu's Nigeria first policy

The Business Mogul has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s “Nigeria First” policy, describing it as a bold and game-changing initiative capable of transforming the manufacturing landscape.

He believes that with the full implementation of the Nigeria First policy, production can increase..

Chukwuma added:

“We’re ready to scale. If demand increases, it’s simply a matter of hiring more hands and expanding the assembly lines. We can even exceed our current capacity. What we need is consistent orders and genuine support from government."

According to him the policy’s the potential to revitalise local industries and stimulate economic growth through local content promotion, the Nation reports.

He stated:

“When I heard about this policy, I felt so good. I believe now Nigeria has a clear direction. This policy is about telling ourselves the truth: we cannot continue to grow other nations’ economies at the expense of our own.

“It’s a message to Nigerians, especially those in leadership, to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods. This is the way to build a strong economy."

Nigerians react to Innoson car price

The price revelation has sparked widespread debate online, with many Nigerians questioning the affordability of locally made vehicles

@UnusualOscar said:

"Made in Nigeria products are more expensive than foreign products. Even Zobo a locally made drink is expensive not to talk about a vehicle. We need more builders so there will be healthy competition to balance price to combat monopoly."

@Hpta2 commented:

"Good car but the price is why we don't buy it."

@Kunleje reacted:

"How can a locally made car be this very expensive. It is not for me a civil servant."

FG to allow China to build vehicle manufacturing factories in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that automakers from China have been approved to establish electric vehicle (EV) factories in Nigeria.

The move is part of a broader partnership to harness Nigeria’s solid minerals and boost local industrialisation.

With this new development, China will now compete with local automakers like Innoson Vehicle.

