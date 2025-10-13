Dangote has expanded his cement empire to another African country with a new 3.0 million metric tonne plant

The new plant shows the company’s commitment to increasing industrialisation and self-sufficiency in Africa

The move comes as the Dangote conglomerate explained plans for a multi-billion-dollar fertiliser plant in Ethiopia

Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.

Dangote Cement Plc has officially commenced operations at its new 3.0 million metric tonne (MT) cement plant in Attingué, Côte d’Ivoire, marking another milestone in the conglomerate’s aggressive pan-African expansion drive.

The facility, located about 30 kilometres from Abidjan, underscores the company’s commitment to boosting industrialisation and self-sufficiency across the continent.

Dangote Cement launches 3.0 million metric tonne plant in Cote d'Ivoire amid African expansion

Source: Getty Images

A boost for regional growth and job creation

At a press briefing in Abidjan, Serge Gbotta, Managing Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, revealed that the plant, built on a sprawling 50-hectare site, represents an investment of ₦270 billion (100 billion CFA francs).

He described it as one of Dangote’s largest projects outside Nigeria, symbolising confidence in Côte d’Ivoire’s future.

“This plant is more than an industrial unit—it is a symbol of confidence in Côte d’Ivoire’s future,” Gbotta said. “Our goal is to provide Ivorians with world-class cement produced locally and offered at competitive prices.”

Côte d’Ivoire now becomes the 11th African country to host a Dangote Cement facility, contributing to the group’s 55 million tonnes per year production capacity across the continent.

The Attingué plant is expected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, spurring youth employment and supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including transporters, retailers, and suppliers.

The company also announced a partnership with Dangote Academy to train young engineers and technicians, strengthening local expertise in industrial operations.

According to Commercial Director Stéphane Tchimou, the new plant will significantly improve cement availability and quality nationwide.

“Reliable, high-performance cement is essential for masons, contractors, and builders. Our distribution network will ensure availability across all regions,” Tchimou said.

He added that Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire will roll out credit facilities and commercial assistance for small retailers to deepen local participation in the cement value chain.

Community and sustainability commitments

According to a report by The Nation, beyond its industrial mission, Dangote Cement pledged to invest in community development projects around Attingué.

These include road construction, clean water systems, and support for local health centres, executed in partnership with local authorities and NGOs.

The plant will produce premium cement grades, CPJ 32.5R for masonry, CPJ 42.5N for buildings, and CPA 52.5 for large infrastructure projects, ensuring reliability for different segments of Côte d’Ivoire’s booming construction industry.

Synergy with Dangote’s fertiliser expansion in Ethiopia

The Côte d’Ivoire plant launch comes just weeks after the Dangote Group announced plans for a new fertiliser plant in Ethiopia, a move that complements the company’s integrated approach to African industrial growth.

The fertiliser project aims to support agricultural transformation across East Africa, just as the cement plant drives infrastructure development in West Africa.

Analysts see these twin ventures as strategic steps toward creating regional industrial ecosystems, reducing import dependence, and promoting intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Dangote’s vision for Africa’s self-reliance

Reaffirming his pan-African vision, Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, said the new projects reflect a long-term strategy to foster industrial self-reliance across the continent.

“Africa is full of opportunities. Our mission is to tell a new story, one of innovation, production, and progress for future generations,” Dangote declared.

Dangote expands cement conglomerate to Cote d'Ivoire as it pushes for Africa's industrialisation

Source: Getty Images

With massive investments in cement, fertiliser, and refining, Dangote’s empire continues to redefine Africa’s industrial landscape, turning raw potential into tangible prosperity.

UK investigators clear Dangote Refinery of ‘dirty fuel’ allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that a United Kingdom-based energy watchdog, Impact Investigators Platform (IIP), has dismissed recent media claims that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery imported substandard petrol into Nigeria.

The organisation described the allegations as “technically inaccurate, commercially implausible, and unsupported by verifiable evidence.”

In a detailed report signed by its lead investigator, Raymond Neil, and released on Friday, the IIP confirmed that its independent review of shipping manifests, customs declarations, and refinery process documentation found no indication that Dangote Refinery imported or sold finished petrol exceeding Nigeria’s sulphur limit of 50 parts per million (ppm).

Source: Legit.ng