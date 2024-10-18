State and non-state actors are embracing the compressed natural gas (CNG) option in Nigeria

Since the recent significant increase in fuel, CNG has been said to be a cheaper alternative to petrol

LAWMA insinuated that Lagos will soon acquire 100 CNG trucks to support its efforts to make the state cleaner

FCT, Abuja - Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the managing director (MD) of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has hinted that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration would soon acquire 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks.

Legit.ng understands that the CNG trucks will be used for the operations of the private sector participants (PSP).

Gbadegesin disclosed this on Thursday, October 17, at a one-day stakeholders’ interactive forum on sustainable waste management.

In his presentation, Gbadegesin highlighted plans for waste management in the state.

LAWMA noted that it is determined to manage waste in Lagos "through a range of initiatives, anchored on effective collection, treatment, and disposal".

He said:

“We are committed to providing efficient waste management services to all Lagosians. With our team of dedicated staff, we manage domestic, commercial, and medical waste across the state.

"We also sweep 963 routes and collect solid waste from the lagoons and waterways."

Source of waste in Lagos

Furthermore, Gbadegesin revealed that a large portion of the waste generated in Lagos came from households, with LAWMA overseeing its transportation and treatment through partnerships with 420 private service participants (PSPs).

He pointed out that LAWMA had introduced a two-bin system for households, where one bin stood for general waste and the other for recyclables.

He stressed:

“This system will help households segregate waste at the source, boosting recycling efforts and reducing the volume of waste that ends up in landfills.

"We have already established community recycling centres and are partnering with retail points to promote extended producer responsibility."

LAWMA says tackling marine waste

Gbadegesin added that, as part of ongoing efforts, LAWMA was tackling marine waste and hazardous materials.

This, he explained, is to protect the state’s waterways and reduce environmental hazards, while planning to increase recycling rates by 25% in the next three years and transforming waste disposal facilities into eco-parks and waste treatment plants, for a more sustainable city.

