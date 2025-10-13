Depots across the country today increased their petrol prices for marketers buying for their filling stations

At least 12 private depot owners adjusted their prices following the footsteps of NNPC, which also increased its retail prices

Filling stations purchasing from these depots are now expected to adjust their pump prices to maintain profit margins

Private depot owners have increased petrol prices from an average of N840 per litre to as high as N880, leaving marketers with a decision to make.

Market data showed that at least 12 depots have adjusted their prices, with increases ranging from N7 to N35 per litre.

The changes are expected to trickle down to filling stations, which are likely to revise their pump prices to maintain profit margins.

Petroluemprice.ng reports that on October 13, depots such as Sobaz, Fynefield, and Masters led the increase with N30 to N35 per litre increase.

While Aiteo was the only depot that recorded a decline of N15.

Here is a snapshot of the changes

Pinnacle: N877, +N7 (0.80%)

Aiteo: N875, -N15 (-1.69%)

Fynefield: N900, +N30 (3.45%)

TSL: N890, N/A

Sobaz: N900, +N35 (4.05%)

Menj: N870, +N20 (2.35%)

Liquid Bulk: N890, +N25 (2.89%)

Emadeb: N869, +N19 (2.24%)

Sigmund: N890, +N26 (3.01%)

Masters: N890, +N30 (3.49%)

Intergrated: N870, +N20 (2.35%)

Prudent Oghara: N880, N/A

Matrix Warri: N885, +N25 (2.91%)

Rainoil Delta: N870, +N10 (1.16%)

NNPC increases prices

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) increased petrol prices on Monday across the country.

The new pricing template indicates that petrol will now sell for over N900 per litre in all states, with some approaching N1,000 per litre.

Analysis by Legit.ng on the new prices across the states showed that in Lagos, motorists now pay N922 per litre, up from N870, while in Abuja, the price has risen to N955 from N905.

A state-by-state breakdown shows that the highest price is in Kwara, where petrol now sells for N975 per litre, followed by Gombe and Sokoto at N965.

The lowest prices were recorded in Ondo and Osun, both at N900 per litre.

Here are the states with the 10 highest prices:

Kwara: N975

Gombe: N965

Sokoto: N965

Abuja: N955

Akwa Ibom: N955

Abia: N945

Niger: N945

Bayelsa: N935

Delta: N935

Edo: N935

Dangote Refinery denies importing 'dirty' petrol

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has dismissed media reports alleging that it is importing finished petrol with high sulphur content into Nigeria.

The refinery described the report claims as “false, malicious, and misleading.”

The company clarified that the shipment in question was an intermediate feedstock, not finished petrol, which will undergo further processing at the refinery to meet Nigerian and international quality standards.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery stressed that it produces and sells only high-quality fuels compliant with all regulatory specifications.

