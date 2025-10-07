Once again, the National Oil Company (NNPC) has raised the price of petrol across its retail outlets nationwide

The new price seen in Lagos is a N5 increase from the previous rate, bringing more headache to Nigerians

Dangote Refinery had promised to directly supply petrol to marketers, with a promise that it would reduce the petrol price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets have adjusted the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol across the country.

Survey carried out by Legit.ng showed that in Lagos NNPC retail outlets were dispensing fuel to motorists at N870.

This is a N5 increase from the previous price of N865 per litre.

While in Abuja the price was increased from N890 to N905 per litre.

With this adjustment, Nigerians are now paying more for petrol at NNPC retail outlets compared to Dangote Refinery’s partner stations.

NNPC petrol prices nationwide

A review of NNPC's current prices across Nigeria shows that the highest pump price is in Gombe, followed by Akwa Ibom, with N965 and N955 per litre, respectively.

This is followed closely by Abia and Niger States where motorists paid N945 per litre.

At the lower end, Lagos, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Rivers, where prices ranged from N870 to N885 per litre.

Here is the latest pump price for petrol at NNPC stations

Lagos: N870

Abuja: N905

Abia: N945

Adamawa: N910

Akwa Ibom: N955

Anambra: N890

Bauchi: N915

Bayelsa: N890

Borno: N910

Cross River: N910

Delta: N890

Ebonyi: N890

Edo: N890

Ekiti: N890

Enugu: N890

Gombe: N965

Imo: N910

Kaduna: N910

Kano: N915

Kwara: N875

Nassarawa: N895

Niger: N945

Ogun: N875

Ondo: N880

Osun: N880

Oyo: N875

Plateau: N900

Rivers: N885

Sokoto: N912

Taraba: N910

Yobe: N915

Zamfara: N912

Dangote direct distribution impact yet to be felt

Dangote recently announced the free distribution of petroleum products to its partner stations, promising to help crash prices.

Checks show that since the initiative kicked off on September 15, petrol prices have remained unchanged.

The refinery had promised that marketers who signed up as partners in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Abuja, Kwara, Delta, Rivers, and Edo would be able to sell petrol at lower prices within the range of N841 to N851 per litre.

Checks show that Ardova, MRS, First Royal, among others, are dispensing petrol to customers at N865 per litre.

Another oil company begins direct fuel supply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sixxco Oil Ltd, a Nigerian oil marketing company, has commenced direct receipt of petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery becoming the latest firm to lift products under the refinery’s Direct Delivery Scheme.

The first batch of trucks loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other fuels left the refinery

Sixxco Oil Ltd's Chief Executive Officer Hubert Ngoka said the deal allows the firm to lift PMS and other fuels directly from the refinery for distribution to its affiliate filling stations and customers across Rivers State.

