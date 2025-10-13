NNPC Limited has once again increased petrol prices across Nigeria, just a few days after the last adjustment

The new prices mean petrol will now sell for over N900 per litre in all states, with some states paying nearly N1,000 per litre

Independent marketers’ filling stations are also expected to adjust their prices in line with NNPC’s changes

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has once again increased petrol prices across the country, just days after a previous adjustment.

The new pricing template indicates that petrol will now sell for over N900 per litre in all states, with some approaching N1,000 per litre.

NNPC increases petrol price across it filling stations nationwide. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Analysis by Legit.ng on the new prices across the states showed that in Lagos, motorists now pay N922 per litre, up from N870, while in Abuja, the price has risen to N955 from N905.

A state-by-state breakdown shows that the highest price is in Kwara, where petrol now sells for N975 per litre, followed by Gombe and Sokoto at N965.

The lowest prices were recorded in Ondo and Osun, both at N900 per litre.

According to the latest figures obtained from filling stations, petrol prices now vary across states as follows:

State-by-state petrol prices

Lagos: N922

Abuja: N955

Abia: N945

Adamawa: N910

Akwa Ibom: N955

Anambra: N910

Bauchi: N915

Bayelsa: N935

Benue: N895

Borno: N910

Cross River: N910

Delta: N935

Ebonyi: N890

Edo: N935

Enugu: N890

Gombe: N965

Imo: N910

Kaduna: N910

Kano: N915

Kwara: N975

Nasarawa: N935

Niger: N945

Ogun: N928

Oyo: N928

Plateau: N900

Rivers: N928

Sokoto: N965

Taraba: N910

Yobe: N930

Zamfara: N930

Kwara has the highest petrol price in Nigeria. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Petrol price to change

Independent marketers are expected to adjust their pump prices in line with the new NNPC pricing template.

Though NNPC has not issued an official explanation for the latest price hike, the latest adjustment can be attributed to rising global crude oil prices.

Reuters reports that oil prices rose on Monday as investors focused on potential talks between the presidents of the United States and China that could ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Brent crude futures rose 65 cents, or 1%, to $63.38 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.54 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 1.1%.

Both contracts lost around 4% on Friday to settle at their lowest since May.

Dangote direct petrol supply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has revealed plans to offer free petroleum products delivery across Nigeria.

The refinery has invested in the procurement of 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers for the initiative.

The refinery said it is also investing in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations commonly referred to as daughter booster stations, supported by a fleet of over 100 CNG tankers nationwide to ensure seamless product distribution.

Source: Legit.ng