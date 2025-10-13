Again, NNPC Increases Petrol Prices, Lagos, Abuja, Other States Filling Stations Sell Above N900
- NNPC Limited has once again increased petrol prices across Nigeria, just a few days after the last adjustment
- The new prices mean petrol will now sell for over N900 per litre in all states, with some states paying nearly N1,000 per litre
- Independent marketers’ filling stations are also expected to adjust their prices in line with NNPC’s changes
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has once again increased petrol prices across the country, just days after a previous adjustment.
The new pricing template indicates that petrol will now sell for over N900 per litre in all states, with some approaching N1,000 per litre.
Analysis by Legit.ng on the new prices across the states showed that in Lagos, motorists now pay N922 per litre, up from N870, while in Abuja, the price has risen to N955 from N905.
A state-by-state breakdown shows that the highest price is in Kwara, where petrol now sells for N975 per litre, followed by Gombe and Sokoto at N965.
The lowest prices were recorded in Ondo and Osun, both at N900 per litre.
According to the latest figures obtained from filling stations, petrol prices now vary across states as follows:
State-by-state petrol prices
- Lagos: N922
- Abuja: N955
- Abia: N945
- Adamawa: N910
- Akwa Ibom: N955
- Anambra: N910
- Bauchi: N915
- Bayelsa: N935
- Benue: N895
- Borno: N910
- Cross River: N910
- Delta: N935
- Ebonyi: N890
- Edo: N935
- Enugu: N890
- Gombe: N965
- Imo: N910
- Kaduna: N910
- Kano: N915
- Kwara: N975
- Nasarawa: N935
- Niger: N945
- Ogun: N928
- Oyo: N928
- Plateau: N900
- Rivers: N928
- Sokoto: N965
- Taraba: N910
- Yobe: N930
- Zamfara: N930
Petrol price to change
Independent marketers are expected to adjust their pump prices in line with the new NNPC pricing template.
Though NNPC has not issued an official explanation for the latest price hike, the latest adjustment can be attributed to rising global crude oil prices.
Reuters reports that oil prices rose on Monday as investors focused on potential talks between the presidents of the United States and China that could ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
Brent crude futures rose 65 cents, or 1%, to $63.38 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.54 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 1.1%.
Both contracts lost around 4% on Friday to settle at their lowest since May.
Dangote direct petrol supply
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has revealed plans to offer free petroleum products delivery across Nigeria.
The refinery has invested in the procurement of 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers for the initiative.
The refinery said it is also investing in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations commonly referred to as daughter booster stations, supported by a fleet of over 100 CNG tankers nationwide to ensure seamless product distribution.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.