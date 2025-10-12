Petrol stations have adjusted their pump prices upwards following the surge in depot prices, findings show

Investigations revealed that MRS, AP, Heyden, and other filling stations selling Dangote petrol have increased their prices above N865 per litre

Experts said the price hikes were due to supply hitches at the Dangote Refinery and crude oil price volatility

Several filling stations, especially those selling petrol from the 650,000 Dangote Refinery, have increased their prices.

The PMS price hikes came amid supply setbacks by the refinery and a rise in depot prices, which have pushed prices above N865 per litre.

New petrol prices emerge at filling stations

Legit.ng gathered that MRS outlets increased petrol prices from N860 per litre to N867, while AP, another Dangote Refinery partner, raised its prices from N865 to N870 per litre.

Experts have blamed the hike on a supply bottleneck by Dangote Refinery and soaring depot prices.

Data from PetroleumPriceNG shows that depot costs have been on the increase since Friday, October 10, 2025.

Depot prices by operators

An analysis of depot prices shows that operators increased their prices by an average of 0.23%.

EMADEB - N850 per litre

FYNFIELD - N870 per litre

MENJ - N850 per litre

SOBAZ - N865 per litre

A.Y.M SHAFA - N858 per litre

MATRIX Warri - N860 per litre

ZAMSON -N858 per litre

RAIN OIL DELTA - N860 per litre

Meanwhile, as supply constraints persist, global oil dynamics further complicate the situation

Crude oil prices remain volatile

The surging depot prices have also been blamed on crude oil price volatility amid the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas fighters in the Middle East.

Crude benchmarks plunged on Saturday, October 11, 2025, when the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire became effective.

Data shows Brent Crude fell by 3.29% to sell at $62.73 per barrel, WTI dropped 4.24%, selling at $58.90 per barrel, Murban crude crashed by 3.74%, while Bonny Light dipped by 2.48% at $78.62 per barrel.

PENGASSAN strike effect lingers

The recent price increases came a week after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) suspended its industrial action against Dangote Refinery.

The strike, which was triggered by the mass layoff of 800 workers at the Lekki-based refinery, disrupted supplies, led to scarcity, and resulted in a hike in petroleum product prices, particularly for petrol and liquefied natural gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas.

Cooking gas prices skyrocketed by as high as 80% per kilogram, hitting N3,600 in some cities in Nigeria.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) blamed the scarcity and price hike on the PENGASSAN strike.

Experts predict new prices in the coming days

Experts say if the current supply hitches experienced by Dangote Refinery continue, Nigerians could buy petrol above N900 per litre in the coming days.

Nigerians reel from petrol price hikes caused by disruptions at Dangote Refinery.

“We are looking at N900 per litre in the company days if prices do not stabilise,” energy policy analyst, Adeola Yusuf, told Legit.ng on a call.

"Right now, Dangote Refinery is experiencing supply challenges caused by the breakdown of the petrol-producing unit,” another analyst, Osas Igho, said.

Dangote Refinery increases PMS prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, was introduced at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Data seen by Legit.ng showed that Dangote Refinery on Thursday, October 9, increased petrol price for marketers to N838 per litre.

This represented an increase of N5.50, or 0.66%, compared to the previous rate of N832 per litre.

