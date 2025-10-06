Petrol station workers have shared their concerns about the amount they earn each month while working for some of the top energy companies

They revealed that their salaries fall below the recently approved minimum wage and are calling on the government for help

Nigerian workers are expected to be paid a minimum of N70,000 by their employers, as approved by President Bola Tinubu

Thousands of attendants, cleaners, and pump operators at petrol stations say they are underpaid and overworked despite being the last link in Nigeria's fuel distribution chain.

Speaking under the banner of the Concerned Petrol Station Workers (CPSWs), the workers lamented what they described as years of “neglect and exploitation".

They are calling on authorities to enforce fair wages and safety standards for all workers at the stations.

Daily Trust reports that most attendants revealed that they earn between N20,000 and N30,000 per month, a figure which below the national minimum wage of N70,000.

Petrol attendant complains of low pay in Nigeria

A female attendant along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway in Kaduna quoted said she earns N20,000 monthly, explaining that she remains on the job only because she has no alternative.

She said.

“Imagine what N20,000 can do for you in this country."

Another attendant in Tudun Wada, Kaduna, said he earns n25,000 monthly and often treks to work because he cannot afford transportation.

“Life has been difficult. I’m already thinking of quitting."

Some attendants at larger or better-managed filling stations earn higher wages, with salaries reportedly reaching N50,000 or more depending on company policy.

Ustaz, an attendant in Kaduna revealed:

“My station pays the minimum wage, but others pay as low as N30,000."

Petrol station workers call for help over their salaries

The CPSWs said poor pay is only one of many challenges facing petrol station workers, who are often exposed to fuel fumes, fire outbreaks, and robbery attacks without proper safety gear or insurance.

Comrade Ibrahim Zango, the group’s coordinator noted:

“We are the ones who stand under the scorching sun and in the rain to serve millions every day, yet we are treated as if our lives don’t matter,” said

He urged te Federal Government, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to act urgently to protect workers’ welfare and enforce compliance with the national minimum wage.

The group is demanding fair and livable wages, improved safety standards, and the freedom to unionise without intimidation.

Zango said:

“We are the unsung heroes of Nigeria’s oil economy. “Our dignity should not be sacrificed for profit.”

Dangote, Oil workers reaches agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PENGASSAN and the management of the Dangote refinery have reached an agreement over 800 sacked staff.

The agreement was reached following the intervention of the Federal Government.

Dangote refinery is now expected to reinstate sacked staff to its workforce among other agreements.

