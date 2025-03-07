Geometric Power, Aba Power's parent company, has begun the construction of the dedicated line to connect the industrial zones

The company disclosed that the N1.8 billion power project will be completed in three months and bring stable power to the area

Aba Power revealed that several multinationals, including PZ, Nigeria Breweries and others, are relocating to Aba due to the constant power supply

Geometric Power, Nigeria’s first integrated power company, has begun the construction of a dedicated line to connect industries along the Port Harcourt Expressway in its ring-fenced area (REA).

Geometrics REA comprises nine of the 17 local governments in Abia State.

New line to supply 24-hour power

The N1.8 billion project is expected to be completed in three months.

Geometric Power Chairman, and former Minister of Power, Bart Nnaji, disclosed this as he flagged off the construction.

According to him the dedicated double-circuit 33KV commercial line to industrial areas will mean a 24-hour power supply and high-quality power availability, carrying big machines and equipment.

Nnaji said the line will supply electricity directly from the 188-megawatt Geometric Power Plant to the industrial clusters sharing boundary with Rivers State.

Multinational firms relocating to Aba

He said that big firms like Oilserve, an Indigenous oil and gas pipeline construction and servicing company, will benefit from the new construction.

Oilserve is handling the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kano-Kaduna (AKK) pipeline project connecting Nigeria, Algeria, and Morocco.

Other companies in the cluster area include the Nigerian-British University and Blue World Pharmaceutical, Foods and Cosmetics firm, planning to begin drug manufacturing in line with WHO specifications.

The move will enable Nigeria to start exporting pharmaceutical products on an industrial scale.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said 60% of Nigerian manufacturers rely on self-generated power due to poor supplies from electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

Aba Power managing director, Ugo Opiegbe, said that multinational corporations are returning to the DisCo because of constant and affordable supplies since the gas challenges were resolved in December 2024.

According to Opiegbe, Neimeth Pharmaceutical is building a manufacturing plant in Aba due to improved electricity in the state.

Aba Power supplies uninterrupted power

He disclosed that Geometric Power is building three dedicated commercial lines for industries in Owerrinta and Factory Road industrial areas.

He expressed hope that multinationals such as Nigeria Breweries manufacturing plant will benefit from the electric power revolution in the state.

He disclosed that the N1.8 billion 42km New Ukwa Line is financed by Divine Point Group under a vendor financed agreement.

Aba Power made history when it became the first Nigerian DisCo to supply uninterrupted electricity for one month in December.

Residents and consumers have testified to the massive improvements in power supply in the nine local government areas serviced by the company.

Nigeria breaks record in power generation

The development came after the Nigerian government announced a historic 6,003 megawatts of power generation.

The development comes 24 hours after the Transmission Company of Nigeria said power generation rose to 5,713MW the previous day.

Bolaji Tunji, a spokesman to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this in a statement, saying the development presents a new dawn in the power sector.

The statement said Adelabu disclosed that the tariff review helped the latest increase in power generation.

Adelabu had suggested a review of Band B, C, and D tariffs, saying Band A consumers are shortchanged.

He said the proposed tariff adjustment would increase power generation to about 7,000MW.

Aba Disco Hikes Electricity Tariff by 100%

Legit.ng earlier reported that an electricity distribution company in Abia state, Aba Power Limited Electric, has recently hiked electricity tariffs by over 100%, following approval from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to the statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) page @AbaPowerOnline, the new tariff has taken effect on January 1, 2025.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Aba Power Limited Electric (APLE) had approached the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to demand approval to raise the electricity tariff to N240 per kilowatt-hour.

