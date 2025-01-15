Aba Power has marked a huge milestone, becoming the first DisCo to achieve one-month uninterrupted power supply

Engineer Eneh commended this achievement, saying that it shows what is possible if the other DisCos want to make it happen for Nigerians

Eneh also called on the Federal Government to find a solution to the recurring gas supply crisis that continues to disrupt power generation

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Aba Power has become the first electricity distribution company (DisCo) in Nigeria to provide a full month of uninterrupted power supply in recent times.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in improving the country’s power sector.

Engineer Cliff Eneh, a prominent power consultant and former senior manager at the now-defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), commended this achievement in a public statement to the press, the SUN reports.

Aba Power set a remarkable precedent of maintaining uninterrupted power since December 2024. Photo Credit: Adebayo Adelabu/TCN

Source: Twitter

He noted that Aba Power had set a remarkable precedent of maintaining uninterrupted power since December 2024 amid the challenges facing Nigeria’s power sector. This, he added, is a first for any DisCo in Nigeria in recent years.

Eneh stressed the significance of the milestone, especially with the challenges the company faced during the period.

The Aba Power ignored incidences of pipeline vandalism by oil thieves and kept on with its operations, even having to import power from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) at a higher cost to keep the power supply steady for its customers.

Aba Power, the youngest DisCo in Nigeria

Remarkably, Aba Power is the youngest of the twelve electricity distribution companies in Nigeria and has only been in operation for less than a year since it was recommissioned in February 2024.

He said;

“There is still hope for our country if such a young company, which was forced to suspend operations for 20 years due to the abuse of the privatization of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in 2013, could demonstrate such professionalism and dedication to the public good”

A recent report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed that of all the DisCos operating in Nigeria, Aba Power received the fewest customer complaints in Q3 2024.

Eneh expressed confidence that Aba Power's achievement signals the possibility of reliable, high-quality, and affordable electricity becoming a reality for the entire Aba Ringfence area.

He also encouraged the other 11 DisCos across Nigeria to take Aba Power’s success as a challenge to enhance their own services for the benefit of the nation.

Resolving issues in Nigeria's power sector

Eneh called for immediate action to tackle the gas supply crisis impacting thermal power plants throughout Nigeria.

He pointed out the irony of Nigeria being the world’s 9th largest gas reserve yet struggling to supply sufficient gas for power generation, highlighting the serious socioeconomic and political consequences of this issue.

He also emphasized the importance of adopting technological solutions to combat vandalism, noting that the effective deployment of technology could significantly minimize the disruptions caused by illegal actions.

This is in line with suggestions from the ex-power minister, Professor Barth Nnaji, to improve monitoring and fault detection.

Aba Power increases tariff by 100%

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Aba Power Electric increased its electricity tariff prices effective January 1, 2025.

The company announced that Band A customers will now pay N241.45/kWh, more than 100% up from the former N114.66/kWh. There were also increments across other bands.

In its statement, the company said the price adjustment would enable it to cushion the effects of recent macroeconomic developments in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng