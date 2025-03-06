The Nigerian government has announced that power generation hit a historic peak of 6,003MW of electricity

The government disclosed that the tariff hikes for Band A consumers contributed to the increase in power generation

With the current feat, Nigeria now surpasses its West African neighbours of Ghana, Togo and the Benin Republic in electricity generation

The Nigerian government has revealed that power generation increased to a new high of 6,003 megawatts on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, due to the Band A tariff increase.

The development comes 24 hours after the Transmission Company of Nigeria said power generation rose to 5,713MW the previous day.

Power minister announces historic power generation

Bolaji Tunji, a spokesman to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this in a statement, saying the development presents a new dawn in the power sector.

The statement said Adelabu disclosed that the tariff review helped the latest increase in power generation.

Adelabu had suggested a review of Band B, C, and D tariffs, saying Band A consumers are shortchanged.

He said the proposed tariff adjustment would increase power generation to about 7,000MW.

“Under the leadership of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the sector has recorded unprecedented milestones in power generation, evacuation, and daily energy output, signalling a new era of progress and development,“ Tunji said.

Nigeria breaks record in power generation

According to him, on March 2, 2025, Nigeria achieved a record available power generation of 6,003MW, the highest in the nation’s history.

He said the feat was followed by another landmark development in the period when Nigeria achieved a peak general evacuation of 5,801.84MW and a daily maximum energy production of 128,370.75MW-hours.

However, the minister’s claim contradicts the 5,713MW announced by the TCN.

The minister’s aide said the recent achievement was due to efforts by the Ministry of Power, in partnership with key stakeholders in the sector, to tackle the historic challenges and utilise Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

He said the rehabilitation, and upgrade of transmission and distribution networks and new technologies contributed to the feat.

Minister says tariff hike increased the output

He attributed the change to tariff review, which ensured liquidity and created sustainable investment in the sector.

The minister revealed that regularising tariffs will be critical in unlocking the power sector’s full potential and driving improvements.

He expressed optimism that when the tariff regularisation is achieved, the country will be inching closer to 7,000MW of available power generation capacity, marking another milestone in stable and efficient power.

Adelabu said the improvements would lead to the government paying N1.94 trillion on tariff deficit for 2024 and legacy debts of N2 trillion to the generating companies (GENCOs).

Tunju said the minister has been championing initiatives to transform the power sector and ensure Nigeria achieves its power generation and distribution potential.

“This is just the beginning. We are determined to build on these achievements and deliver a power sector that meets the aspirations of all Nigerians,” the statement concluded

Nigeria surpasses Ghana in power supply

With the current power generation, Nigeria has surpassed Ghana, Togo and the Benin Republic in electricity generation.

According to reports, the total installed capacity for existing plants in Ghana is 5,134 Megawatt (MW), with a dependable capacity of 4,710 MW.

Thermal generation accounts for the largest share of Ghana's power generation, representing 66%, with hydro accounting for 33%.

Ghana’s thermal power generation is fueled largely by natural gas, but occasionally using light crude oil and diesel. Ghana exports power to Togo, Benin, and Burkina Faso.

