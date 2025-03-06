Google is currently accepting applications for its 2025 Hustle Academy program

Applications for Google's 2025 Hustle Academy program, which supports small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, are now being accepted.

This year's edition will concentrate on AI-powered business training to assist businesses in scaling, according to a statement released by Google's head of B2B marketing for sub-Saharan Africa, Kristy Grant, on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Hustle Academy, continuing our commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs,” she said.

“This year, we are reinforcing our focus on AI-powered business training, enabling SMBs to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth.”

In addition to providing case studies, networking opportunities, and professional coaching, the company stated that eligible enterprises must have been in business for at least a year and be seeking to grow.

Additionally, Google announced the return of the speaker series "Hustle Academy Brings You," which features leading African entrepreneurs.

According to the tech giant, the founders of the speakers series include Brian Jura of Home 254 Apparel, Foluso Ogunwale of i-Fitness Gym, Nobukhosi Mukwevho of Khosi Nkhosi Fashion House, Yolanda Odida of Pure Purple, and Adenike Ogunlesi of Ruff 'n' Tumble.

The series will be accessible on the Google Africa YouTube account, the business added, The Cable reported.

Google noted that applications can be made here and advised interested companies to follow the Google Africa YouTube channel for updates.

Recall that in March 2024, Legit, a global media holding, took part in the Google News Initiative, directed to support modern newsrooms and equip tech-savvy journalists with up-to-date knowledge of online editorial tools and digital strategies.

“Our commitment to journalistic excellence aligns seamlessly with the Initiative’s mission to foster a more informed world by empowering journalists and newsrooms across the globe,” – argued Rianette Cluley, Editor-in-Chief of Briefly News.

Through this program, Legit’s journalists from African digital news media projects, Legit.ng, Tuko.co.ke, Yen.com.gh, and Briefly News, have engaged in three insightful sessions.

During the lecture “Develop Your Digital Reporting Skills”, Legit’s editors nailed the art of digital journalism. They discovered various Google tools and resources to find, verify, and tell engaging stories.

