The GCEO of the NNPC Mele Kyari has said that legal actions have been taken against reviewers of its fuel

He said the reason for such actions is so that those trying to mislead the country do not mess up the company

The NNPC was referring to a recent viral video of a content creator comparing Dangote fuel with that of the state oil firm

The group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has revealed that security and legal actions have been taken against those misleading Nigerians against the company.

Legit.ng had reported that a recent viral video compared petrol from the Dangote refinery and NNPC filling stations, showing that NNPC allegedly has a higher burn rate than Dangote fuel.

NNPC's chief executive officer (GCEO) confirms actions have been taken against the reviewers of its fuel. Credit: NNPC

NNPC refutes allegations of substandard fuel

The national oil company immediately discredited the video, calling it amateurish and baseless.

The statement by the NNPC, which was signed by its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, threatened legal action against those spreading misinformation against the state oil firm.

Mele Kyari called the claim unfortunate, saying that it was a bad marketing practice.

The NNPC boss said the company’s petrol meets all standards as rectified by regulatory bodies.

He said there was no official statement confirming that its petrol was substandard.

According to him, petrol has quality standards globally and there are no countries with the same petrol standards.

Meanwhile, an official of Dangote Refinery reacted to NNPC's claim of sourcing the alleged substandard petrol from its facility.

The mega plant said the national oil firms did not need to drag it into the saga as Nigerians have commended the quality of its petrol.

NNPC affirms Nigeria has high fuel standards

He stressed further that Nigeria has standard regulators such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Kyari said that the agencies ensure that petroleum products imports meet the required specifications and standards.

He noted that the national oil company has taken legal and security action to ensure that those producing such videos do not spoil the country.

Mele Kyari cautions against messing up Nigeria with bad video reviews. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Petrol imports: NNPC denies 200 million litres

TheCable reports Kyari as saying that the outcome of such videos is not only on the company but the whole nation.

He debunked reports that the state oil firm imported over 200 million litres of petrol in February 2025.

The NNPC helmsman explained that import is a normal practice in the industry as countries such as the US import petroleum products.

NNPC begins another major project after

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPC has disclosed that it currently operates the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant as a contribution to Nigeria’s power sector.

The oil company’s spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, made this known at an engagement with some northern artists in Abuja.

Soneye asked them to use their positions to advocate for protecting national assets, especially those managed by the NNPC.

