The Dangote Refinery has denied that it sold petrol at N898 per litre to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC)

Dangote disclosed in a statement that it sold the product in dollars to NNPC as substantial savings compared to imported prices

It said that the statement by NNPC of buying the product at N989 per litre is mischievous and misleading

Dangote Industries Limited has issued a statement denying that it sold Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) at N898 per litre.

The company made the statement against the backdrop of claims by NNPC’s spokesman, Olufemi Soyene, saying it sold the product to the national oil firm at N898 per litre.

NNPC adjusts petrol from Dangote Refinery

Dangote disclosed in the statement that Soneye’s claim is misleading and mischievous and aimed at undermining the Dangote Refinery's achievement in addressing Nigeria’s energy crisis.

The company said it sold the product to the NNPC in dollars at a substantial savings compared to the current pump prices.

It further assured Nigerians of the availability of quality petroleum products and an end to continued scarcity in the country.

Dangote counters NNPC

The Dangote statement, signed by its Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejine, disclosed that the product's pricing would be announced by a Technical Subcommittee appointed by President Bola Tinubu on October 1.

The company clarified that the products were sold to NNPC in dollars at a substantial saving compared to the current import prices.

The development comes amid the NNPC's adjustment of petrol prices from the Dangote Refinery.

NNPC begin petrol lifting at Dangote Refinery

The development comes as NNPC lifted petrol from the Dangote Refinery on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The company said over 300 of its trucks would stationed at the Dangote Refinery.

Experts believe the move would end petrol scarcity, which has plagued Nigeria for over six weeks.

While the NNPC has maintained official pump prices at a lower rate, consumers have continued to pay higher at the pumps, raising concerns about potential price extortion.

Marketers decry Dangote’s Planned Crash of Fuel Prices

Legit.ng previously reported that the vice president of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, disclosed that the petroleum importers reportedly petitioned President Bola Tinubu over the crash in the price of diesel and aviation fuel caused by Dangote Refinery.

Edwin said that marketers are boycotting the diesel and aviation fuel from the refinery. They had petitioned the refinery to the president over its low-priced diesel, saying it was counterproductive to their businesses.

According to the Dangote Industries chief, the marketers took the step after the refinery crashed diesel prices.

