Dangote clears air on N898 per litre price of fuel allegations

NNPCL's announcement of purchasing petrol from the Dangote refinery for N898 per litre has been tagged by the refinery as “misleading and mischievous"

Anthony Chiejina, a spokesman for Dangote, claimed that the NNPC's statement was intended to undermine the historic accomplishment made

Chiejina stated that the pricing of petrol from the refinery has not yet been addressed by the committee that the president constituted

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Dangote refinery has condemned as “misleading and mischievous” the assertion by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited that it is buying petrol from the refinery at N898 per litre.

A spokesman for Dangote claimed that the NNPC's statement was intended to undermine the historic success that was made. Photo Credit: Dangote Refinery

Source: Getty Images

The spokesperson for Dangote, Anthony Chiejina, said the NNPC’s statement was geared at undermining the milestone achievement of tackling energy shortages and insecurity, which have bedevilled the economy in the previous 50 years.

This came after Premium Times reported that the NNPC, earlier on Sunday, revealed it bought fuel from Dangote refinery at N898. NNPC, as the sole buyer, launched the loading of fuel from the refinery on Sunday.

Chiejina said a committee formed by President Bola Tinubu is yet to address the pricing of petrol from the refinery. He stated:

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to NNPCL spokesperson, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, that we sold our PMS at N898 per litre to the NNPCL.

“This statement is both misleading and mischievous, deliberately aimed at undermining the milestone achievement recorded today, September 15, 2024, towards addressing energy insufficiency and insecurity, which has bedevilled the economy in the past 50 years."

The group urged Nigerians to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that its current stock of crude was procured in dollars.

It added:

“It should also be noted that we sold the products to NNPCL in dollars with a lot of savings against what they are currently importing. With this action, there will be petrol in every local government area of the country regardless of their remote nature.

"We assure Nigerians of availability of quality petroleum product and putting an end to the endemic fuel scarcity in the country."

Alternative fuel to sell For N230

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government, via the Presidential CNG Initiative (P-CNG), has sustained the distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion kits nationwide.

This comes as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) began lifting petrol from the Dangote Refinery.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery would sell the product to the national oil firm for between N960 and N980 per litre to the NNPC, which will then sell it to the final consumers for between N857 and N865 per litre.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng