Femi Otedola has congratulated Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, for the successful production of petrol from the Dangote Refinery

Otedola, who lauded the doggedness of Dangote, said petrol scarcity and long queues at filling stations were over

The billionaire also congratulated President Bola Tinubu for helping to actualise the dream and the NNPC’s successful petrol-lifting

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Billionaire businessman and chairman of Geregu Power, Femi Otedola, has said that with Dangote Refinery's commencement of petrol refining, the era of fuel queues caused by scarcity was over.

Otedola lauded President Bola Tinubu for making the dream a reality, saying queues at filling stations will now be a thing of the past.

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and Chairman of Geregu Power, Femi Otedola Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Otedola declares petrol queues are over

He said:

“Kudos to President Bola Tinubu for making this a reality! Fuel queues are now a thing of the past as Dangote Refinery starts loading PMS today, Sunday, 15 September 2024.”

Otedola, also the chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, said Tinubu’s support for the Dangote Refinery was revolutionary.

The billionaire disclosed this on X, stating that the president’s support for the refinery had been instrumental to the project's success.

“First and foremost, I want to congratulate President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and belief in actualising this monumental achievement under his administration.

“This day belongs to every Nigerian who has dared to dream of a better future. Congratulations to our great nation—today, we all stand a little taller,” Otedola stated.

Dangote Refinery and NNPC feud over petrol prices

Otedola’s message comes amid a growing feud between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) over petrol pricing from the facility.

The Dangote Refinery had insisted that it did not sell petrol to the NNPC at N898 per litre and that its product was cheaper than imported petrol.

The NNPC, on the other hand, released a petrol price list across the country, claiming to have bought the product from the Dangote Refinery at N989 per litre and would sell for between N950 and N1,050 per litre across the country.

FG's condition to crash Dangote Refinery petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, has expressed hope for a crash in the fuel pump prices, stating that the Nigerian government is giving parties time to adjust petrol costs.

The development comes amid the lifting of petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) from the Dangote Refinery on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The minister, who was present at the petrol lifting by Dangote, praised the Dangote Group chairman, Aliko Dangote and his team for the feat.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng