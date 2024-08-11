The Nigerian government has launched a new platform for Nigerians to access compressed natural gas (CNG)

The new platform, Rideshare, is meant for Nigerians to access filling stations selling CNG nationwide

The Pi-CNG committee developed the app in line with the plans of the Nigerian government to provide cheaper fuel to Nigerians

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, the Nigerian government launched an application to provide easy access to nationwide compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations.

The application, Rideshare Conversion Incentive Programme and My CNG was developed by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) in line with the Nigerian government's plans to provide cheaper fuel to Nigerians.

New platform to reduce transport costs

According to reports, the Nigerian government hopes to convert about one million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperipe Ekpo, disclosed this at the platform's launch.

Ekpo said the programme and the app were expected to increase access and significantly reduce gas emissions, improving Nigeria's air quality.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the app's official launch was an important milestone in the government’s efforts to promote sustainable energy solutions.

The Minister disclosed that the launch also shows the efforts of Tinubu’s government to provide accessible and affordable transport for Nigerians.

The Project Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pi-CNG, Michael Oluwagbemiga, said the CNG initiative is about lowering transport costs and allowing Nigeria to look inward and use its abundant resources.

FG lists filling stations selling CNG

