The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has adjusted the petrol price for Lagos and Abuja residents

The new prices reflect a N15 reduction for Lagos and Abuja residents, with expectations for further reductions

Dangote Refinery partners are also competing with NNPC by offering lower pump prices across the country

Nigerians will pay less for petrol at filling stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, as the state-owned oil firm adjusts pump prices nationwide.

NNPC reduces petrol prices Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

A survey by Legit.ng revealed that NNPC filling stations in Lagos now sell petrol at N910 per litre, down from the previous price of N925 per litre.

A similar price adjustment was observed in other states, such as Abuja, where the price of one litre of petrol dropped from N950 to N935.

The price changes come amid a decision by the Dangote petroleum refinery to also slash ex-depot prices for marketers.

Dangote also instructed its partners, which include AP, MRS, Heyden, Optima Energy, and Tecno Oil.

Dangote partners' prices include:

Lagos: N890 per litre, down from N920

South-West: N900 per litre, down from N930

North-West and North-Central: N910 per litre, reduced from N940

South-East, South-South and North-East: N920 per litre, previously N950

NNPC shares free petrol to customers

Meanwhile, the NNPC has opened new filling stations in Abuja and Bauchi States, including some dedicated to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

In a statement released on X, NNPC said the two new filling stations are located on Airport Road, Abuja (opposite Shoprite), and Kano–Ningi Road in Bauchi State.

NNPC opens new petrol prices Photo credit: NNPClimited

Source: Twitter

To celebrate the launch of the new stations, the oil company distributed free petrol to motorists, including bike riders, who each received five litres of fuel.

NNPC said:

"We are now closer to you! Our new station on Airport Road, Abuja (opposite Shoprite), is open. We care about your comfort, safety, and satisfaction.

"To say thank you, we gave away free fuel to customers who stopped by to purchase petroleum products, including over 200 bike riders who received 5 litres of free fuel.

"Stop by for your quality fuel and a smooth, enjoyable experience every time.

For Bauchi NNPC added:

"Hello, Bauchi! Our new station along Kano–Ningi Road was officially opened on April 17, 2025.

"To celebrate, we treated some of our first customers to free fuel as a thank-you for the warm welcome. Stop by for quality fuel, reliable service, and a smooth experience every time."

S&P Global says Dangote fuel remains pricey

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that S&P Global, an American financial analytics company, disclosed in its recent report that Dangote’s price reduction was not significant enough relative to the global crash in crude prices.

It noted that the refinery did not lower its gantry prices enough, and the importation of petrol remains very attractive.

The mega refinery has reduced petrol and other petroleum product prices several times, creating a price war with industry leaders.

