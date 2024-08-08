The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said that it has enough petrol in its depots

NNPC’s spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed that the company has enough supply

However, marketers have lamented the scarcity of the product at private depots, leading to high costs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) said on Wednesday, August 7, 224, that it does not have issues with the availability of petrol.

The company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed that he is unaware of any supply issues in the market.

NNPC promises to sort out distribution issues

However, markets lament the non-availability of the product at depots across the country.

The Nation reports that Soneye promised to contact the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) regarding petrol distribution in the country.

The NNPC spokesman insisted that the company has ample supply and is unaware of any distribution challenges.

Meanwhile, marketers, under the aegis of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), complained about the supply glitch, saying it has thrown them out of business.

Marketers hike prices at the pumps

PETROAN National President Billy Harry reportedly said that the marketers are not loading the product due to supply challenges.

He said the marketers still have the same glitch the NNPC disclosed weeks ago.

Harry noted that NNPC’s prices remain the same at its retail outlets, but there are no products at the depots.

The development led to black marketers making brisk money, selling a litre of petrol for N1,000.

Findings by Legit.ng show that marketers across Lagos still sell products as high as N850 per litre, citing issues in supply.

Marketers say private depots have hiked product prices, which is reflected in the pumps.

