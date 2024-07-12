At least 34 locations have been earmarked for converting petrol-powered vehicles to run on CNG fuel

The federal government believes that the more Nigerians convert to CNG, the lower transportation costs will be

According to Nagendra Verma, Managing Director of NIPCO Gas, CNG is cheaper, and refuelling starts as low as N200

The Federal Government has released a list of locations across the country where motorists can convert their petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

This move aims to provide an affordable alternative, thereby reducing the cost of transportation.

Free conversion for motorists

Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Director and Chief Executive of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi), speaking to journalists on Thursday, July 11, said the conversion would be at no cost for commercial transporters across different unions.

Oluwagbemi mentioned that these unions include the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), among others.

He also noted that ride-share operators were included in the scheme, with a target of free 1 million conversions by 2027.

CNG priced at N200

Legit.ng reports that under the Presidential CNG Initiative, NNPCL and NIPCO Gas entered a strategic partnership to expand CNG stations across Nigeria.

The collaboration is set to establish 35 CNG stations nationwide, of which 12 were commissioned in Lagos and Abuja in the past week.

The effort was part of the government's response to the increase in fuel prices, which rose from N197 per litre to N617 after the petrol subsidy removal announced by President Tinubu on May 29 last year, significantly raising transportation costs.

CNG is cheaper, and according to Nagendra Verma, managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis, and tricycles is priced at around N200 per standard cubic foot. At the same time, CNG for heavy commercial vehicles is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

Here are the CNG Conversion Centres

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibafo

NIPCO Gas Ltd Ibadan - Mabil Filling Station, Nr. Toll Gate, Ibadan-Lagos Rd, Ibadan

NIPCO Gas Ltd Eyean - KM 7 Benin Auchi Rd, Adjacent Zafike Hotel, Eyaen, Benin City

NIPCO Gas Ltd Lagos Road 1 - Uselu. Lagos Road, Benin City

NIPCO Gas Ltd 2nd East Cicle Road - East Circular 2nd Road, Avbiama, Benin City

NIPCO Gas Ltd Agbor Road Station - Urualla St, Agbor Road, Benin City

NIPCO Gas Ltd Lagos Road 2 - Lagos Road. Oluku, Benin City

NIPCO Gas Ltd Sapele Road - KU Plaza, Benin Sapele Rd. Opposite PZ Junction, Benin City

NIPCO Gas Ltd Textile Mill - Canaan St. Textile Mill Road, Benin City

NIPCO Gas Ltd Warri - Warri-Sapele Rd, Okolovu

NIPCO Gas Ltd Ajaokuta - Ohunene, Ajaokuta

Salma Auto - By AFDIN Filling Station, opp House on the Rock Church. Airport Road, Abuja

NIPCO Gas Ltd Okene - Okene Lokoja Rd, Okene

NIPCO Gas Ltd Dealer 72 - Umaru Musa Yar'Yar’aduad, Abuja

NIPCO Gas Ltd Kubwa - Cadastral Zone 07-05, Along Kubwa Expressway, Abuja

NIPCO Gas Ltd Oron - Edikor Village, Ibaka Road, Udung Uko LGA, Oran

Axxela Ltd - Block M, Plot 22, Isolo Industrial Area, Ilasa-Maja, Lagos

RT Briscoe Nigeria Plc - Plot 410 Cadastral Zone, Opp NNPC Filling Station Airport Junction, Jabi

Total Support - Rumuokwurusi, Elelenwa, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

MBH Power Limited - Lagos State

Portland - Obafemi Awolowo Way, Utako, Abuja

Portland - Ojota Interchange Terminal, Bayo Shodipo, Ojota, Lagos

Mezovest - KM 23, Lekki Epe Expressway, Ajah, Opposite Kilimanjaro, Beside Libmot Motors, By Abraham Adesanya Bus Stop

Mecho - Yaba, Lagos

Autoclinicng Solutions Limited - NNPC Service Station (Queen Elizabeth II) Agodi, Ibadan

Automation Autogas Ltd - Plot 2, Block 7, Podo Industrial Village, Ibadan

Autogig - Gbagada

Nenis Engineering - Ikorodu

FG Autoclinic - Ikeja

Fixitrite - Ahule-Egba

House 27 - Apo

Fixit 45 (Autohub) - Ilupeju

Autolubricity - Lagos Expressway, Asaha

CNG Tech/Zitaj Automobile - Plot C15 Sabon Lugbe by Wood and Frame, Airport Road, Abuja

NNPC makes more promises

Legiit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC has unveiled plans to build about 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and three liquified natural gas (LNG) stations across the country in 12 months.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive of NNPC, disclosed this at the commissioning of 12 CNG stations built in partnership with NIPCO Gas in Abuja and Lagos and said the drive to bring CNG closer to Nigerians has commenced irreversibly.

The NNPC boss said in addition to the massive deployment of CNG stations nationwide, the Nigerian oil company and its partners would also establish three LNG stations in Ajaokuta.

