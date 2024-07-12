The Nigerian government has invited vehicle owners to convert their petrol and diesel-powered engines to CNG

The government stated that the conversion would be at no cost to vehicle owners nationwide

It also unveiled conversion centres across the country, offering free kits in partnership with CNG companies

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, the Nigerian government declared that converting petrol and diesel-powered commercial vehicles to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be free.

It disclosed this in Abuja after signing agreements with companies converting petrol and diesel vehicles to CNG. The government also said transport unions would benefit from the initiative, asking them to submit their cars at the various centres.

FG offers free conversion kits to vehicle owners

According to reports, the programme director/chief executive of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, stated this after the agency signed agreements with the firms.

He said:

“Today, we’ve just signed up five partners in the FCT (Federal Capital Territory) to participate in the Conversion Incentive Programme.

“The programme is tackling the barrier to Nigerian commercial transport operators to convert from PMS (petrol) to gas. Most of them have said that the cost of conversion is expensive, and so what we are doing here today is basically to respond to that concern.”

FG lists centre for free conversion

He revealed that the agency has a robust monitoring mechanism around conversion and enforcing price reduction for Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government also unveiled a list of centres that will convert petrol—and diesel-powered vehicles to CNG at no cost to vehicle owners under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative

The Federal Government has released a list of locations across the country where motorists can convert their petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

This move aims to provide an affordable alternative, thereby reducing the cost of transportation

Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Director and Chief Executive of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi), speaking to journalists on Thursday, July 11, said the conversion would be at no cost for commercial transporters across different unions.

FG speaks on powering 3 million CNG-Powered Vehicles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has said that every one million cars converted to run on compressed natural gas will save almost $2.5 billion annually.

At the South-South/South-East Stakeholders Engagement Meeting on the Presidential Initiative on CNG, which took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, Michael Oluwagbemi, the initiative's program director, shared more insights about it.

According to Oluwagbemi, the project has the potential to lessen the inflation that is now plaguing the country's economy.

