To mark the launch of its new retail outlets, NNPC distributed free fuel to early customers, including bike riders, who each received five litres

It announced that early customers will receive five litres of gasoline for free as part of the celebration of the opening of one of its branches in Abuja

This occurred amid the petrol pump price adjustment by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to N880 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

NNPC gave away five litres of free fuel to early customers, including bike riders, to commemorate the opening of its new retail locations.

NNPC celebrated the grand opening of its new station. Photo Credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

Celebrating the opening of one of its branches in Airport Road, Abuja, it stated that early customers will be able to get free five litres of petrol.

In a statement on Instagram, NNPC said Our new station on Airport Road, Abuja, opposite Shoprite, is now open. We care about your comfort, safety, and satisfaction.

"To say thank you, we gave away free fuel to customers who stopped by to purchase petroleum products, including over 200 bike riders who received 5 litres of free fuel."

The company also celebrated the grand opening of its new station in Bauchi:

"Hello, Bauchi! Our new station along Kano–Ningi Road was officially opened on April 17, 2025.

"To celebrate, we treated some of our first customers to free fuel as a thank-you for the warm welcome. Stop by for quality fuel, reliable service, and a smooth experience every time."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has slashed its petrol pump price to N880 per litre on Monday, April 21 for its Lagos retail stations.

This new price represents a N30 reduction from the previous pump price of N910 per litre, and now means that NNPC sells petrol cheaper than Dangote's partners in Lagos.

While in Abuja the pump price for petrol has reduced to N935 per litre from the previous price of N950 per litre.

Industry observers continue to predict that Dangote's refinery operations will have a wider market impact. Photo Credit: NNPC

Source: UGC

The Cable reports that in Abuja, at the Airport Road, Lugbe, and the Federal Housing, Kubwa, the price of the product dropped to N935 per litre.

This is the second adjustment in a week and comes days after the Dangote refinery announced a new ex-depot price and also for its partners' filling stations.

Marketers speak as NNPC announces new petrol price

Legit.ng reported that Petroleum marketers have raised concerns following the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).

On Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, the NNPC directed its filling stations in Lagos to reduce the pump price from N910 to N880 per litre, while in Abuja, the petrol price dropped from N950 per litre to N935.

The move by NNPC comes shortly after the Dangote refinery lowered its ex-depot price from N865 to N835 per litre, prompting adjustments in retail prices by its partners such as MRS, Heyden, Optima Energy, TechnOil and Ardova.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng