Three companies in Edo State, Dufil Prima Foods, Edo Refinery, and Don Mac Limited, have obtained pioneer status incentives

Last year, the Edo Modular Refinery began production at its 6,000bpd plant in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha local government

With its feedstock, the plant can generate 20% of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO), 25% of naphtha and 50% of diesel

Leading Edo State manufacturers, such as Dufil Prima Foods, Edo Refinery, and Don Mac Limited, have obtained pioneer status incentives to increase their investment in the state, which is valued at over N205 billion, following reforms implemented by Governor Godwin Obaseki's government.

The development comes after the Edo State government-backed Edo Modular Refinery began production at its 6,000bpd plant in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area last year

The facility, with its feedstock, can produce 50% diesel (500,000 litres), 25% naphtha (300,000 litres), and 20% Low-Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) (200,000 litres).

Strong investment promotion

Over the past seven years, the Obaseki-led administration has implemented a strong investment promotion strategy that has drawn several manufacturing companies to the state, increasing productivity and broadening the state's industrial base.

ThisDay reported that the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) provided the manufacturers with incentives to take advantage of waivers to grow their businesses.

Six Edo State enterprises were included on the longlist of businesses with active applications in an announcement on the Pioneer Status Incentives Application for Quarter One, January to March, 2024.

NIPC stated:

“In compliance with the requirements of the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act Cap I7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Pioneer Status (Delegation of Certain Statutory Functions) Order of 2017, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) is pleased to provide details of Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) applications processed between 01 January and 31 March 2024.”

Dufil Prima Foods Plc was the most recent application to be approved, and approval was granted for a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2026.

Refineries get crude oil

Legit.ng had reported that Decklar Resources Inc. and its partner, Millennium Oil & Gas Company Limited, operators of the Oza Oil Field, have said they have delivered 75,500 barrels of crude to two modular refineries in Edo State.

The facilities are the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, and the Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL) facility in Egbokor, Orhionmwon LGA in the state.

According to Decklar Resources' Chief Executive Officer, Sanmi Famuyide, the deliveries are part of the deals with the two oil facilities for the supply of crude for refining.

The refinery was financed through the provision of an investment guarantee by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s government, which made way for the construction of the refining facility, opening up the petroleum refining sub-sector in the state.

